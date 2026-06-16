Commodore Callback 8020 Is a Linux Phone Built to Block the Web

Commodore’s new Sailfish OS flip phone blocks browsers, social media, email, and work apps by design, with pricing starting at $499.

Commodore has introduced the Callback 8020, a new Linux-based flip phone running Sailfish OS, following a rather interesting concept: digital-detox restrictions rather than full smartphone freedom.

The device is marketed as a middle ground between a smartphone and a basic dumbphone. It keeps calling, messaging, maps, music, podcasts, calendar, camera, and support for selected Android apps, but removes several major smartphone functions by design. This includes no social media apps, no web browser, no email apps, and no work apps like Slack or Microsoft Teams.

According to Commodore, browsers and social media apps are blocked at the system level, with no user option to turn those restrictions off. Email and work apps are not offered through the company’s Commostore app store. Users can sideload compatible APK files, but browsers and social media apps remain blocked.

The software is based on Sailfish OS, the Linux-based mobile operating system developed by Jolla. Commodore says Callback is not an Android phone, but Sailfish OS can run most Android apps through its Android AppSupport environment. However, apps that depend heavily on Google Play Services or Google’s secure server infrastructure may not work correctly.

Callback Starlight Edition

Expectably, the phone ships without Google Play Services or the Google Play Store. Apps come through Commostore and compatible Android sources. For those opposed to AI, Commodore says the device has no system AI by default and uses a de-Googled software setup.

Messaging is one of the main exceptions to the device’s restricted app model. Callback includes SMS and WhatsApp, while Commodore also lists compatibility with Signal, Telegram, WeChat, and other core messaging apps. The company also mentions iMessage support through third-party bridge solutions, though that depends on external compatibility and is not controlled by Commodore.

On the hardware side, the Callback 8020 uses a retro flip-phone form factor with a keypad-first interface. The main screen is a touchscreen but disabled by default and enabled only when an app requires touch input. The front display shows basic information like time, battery, and signal status. Dome-style LED notifications decrease screen wake-ups.

The phone includes a 48MP Sony rear camera with flash and autofocus, a front-facing camera, FM radio, HD audio support, included IEM earphones, a removable battery, physical dual-SIM support, Wi-Fi hotspot, and 4G VoLTE connectivity. It does not support 5G or eSIM.

Commodore is also leaning heavily on its retro branding. Callback includes Commodore 64-themed ringtones, alarms, selected games, and visual references to the company’s classic computing history. The device can also act as a remote control for the Commodore 64 Ultimate when connected to the same Wi-Fi network.

Pre-orders for the Commodore Callback 8020 open on June 30 at 10:00 CEST. Pricing starts at $499 excluding tax, with the waitlist offering $50 off.

For additional details, visit the manufacturer’s website.