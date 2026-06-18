Tails 7.9 Anonymous OS Rolls Out with Tor Browser and Firmware Updates

The privacy-focused Tails 7.9 is now available with Tor Browser 15.0.16, updated firmware for newer hardware, and a Secure Boot notification fix.

Tails, the portable Linux distribution focused on privacy and anonymity, has released version 7.9 as a maintenance update with a refreshed Tor Browser, newer firmware packages, and a fix for Secure Boot notifications.

The main update is to Tor Browser 15.0.16. The release also updates several firmware packages. According to the project, this improves support for newer hardware such as graphics devices and Wi-Fi adapters.

Tails 7.9

Tails 7.9 also fixes a rare issue where the system could incorrectly warn users regarding outdated Secure Boot certificates even when they were up to date.

For additional details, refer to the changelog or the release announcement.

Automatic upgrades to Tails 7.9 are available from Tails 7.0 or later. Users who cannot complete the upgrade or whose system fails to start afterward are advised to perform a manual upgrade.

For new installations, Tails 7.9 is available as a USB image, with an ISO image also provided for DVDs and virtual machines. The project notes that installing Tails instead of upgrading will erase any Persistent Storage on the USB stick, so existing users who want to keep their data should upgrade.