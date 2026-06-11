Audacity 3.7.8 Audio Editor Improves Linux HiDPI UI

Audacity 3.7.8 lands with Linux HiDPI UI improvements, multichannel FLAC import fixes, and several editing, scripting, and macro bug fixes.

Audacity 3.7.8 has been released as the latest maintenance update to the popular open-source audio editor, widely used for podcasts, voice recordings, music editing, and general sound work across Linux, Windows, and macOS.

The release arrived alongside Audacity 4.0 Beta 2, marked as a pre-release. According to the project, Audacity 4 is “almost here,” with Beta 2 serving as the first public beta, since Beta 1 was internal.

The main Linux-related change in Audacity 3.7.8 is improved UI behavior on HiDPI displays when running with wxGTK. This should make the application’s interface behave better on high-resolution Linux setups, where scaling issues can affect how controls and interface elements are displayed.

Audacity 3.7.8 Audio Editor

The release also fixes multichannel FLAC import, solving a problem that affected users working with FLAC files containing more than the usual stereo layout. In addition, Audacity 3.7.8 corrects an issue where pasting audio into an empty audio track did not preserve the source sample rate.

Another editing fix resolves an exception that could be thrown while pasting into a newly created track. The update also fixes a problem where envelopes could break after joining clips, improving reliability when working with clip volume automation in larger projects.

Audacity 3.7.8 also brings several scripting and macro fixes. These cover tone generation, waveform-scale setting, the SetClip Name parameter, and clip-boundary command names, making automated workflows more predictable.

The Distortion effect receives a fix for preset loading, while label and clip name editing now allows the AltGr modifier, which is relevant to users typing characters that require AltGr on international keyboard layouts.

Beyond bug fixes, the release adds options for choosing where silence is truncated, permitting users to remove silence from the start, middle, or end. The update also adds Podcast 2.0 chapters JSON export for label tracks, giving podcast creators another export option for chapter metadata.

Finally, Audacity 3.7.8 fixes the display of Mute and Solo buttons in the MixerBoard.

For additional details, see the changelog.