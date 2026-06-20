KDE Plasma 6.8 Starts Taking Shape with Better Multi-Monitor Handling

Plasma 6.7 is out, and development for version 6.8 (scheduled for release in mid-October) has begun, introducing the first set of new features and interface improvements for the next version of KDE’s desktop environment.

Early updates include better support for multi-monitor setups, improved color handling in apps, changes to window behavior, desktop file operations, VPN connection dialogs, and the Plasma virtual keyboard.

A key new feature in Plasma 6.8 is clearer monitor identification. Displays will have color-coded number badges where you set them up, making it easier to see which monitor is which. This is especially helpful in cases when you use two or more monitors from the same brand, since their names might not be enough to tell them apart quickly.

Plasma 6.8 will also offer a more consistent color picker in QML-based KDE apps. KDE is switching these apps to use its own color picker instead of Qt’s default one.

Window handling is getting a small update: when you move a window by dragging it while holding the Meta key, that window will come to the front of all others.

KDE developers have also improved feedback for failed desktop file actions. If you try to delete a file from the desktop without the right permissions, Plasma will now show an error message explaining why. Before, the action could fail without any clear explanation.

The network management interface is also getting a visual update. The “Connect” button in the VPN connection dialog is now easier to see, so users are less likely to miss it. Plus, regarding Plasma’s virtual keyboard, the press-and-hold feature, which shows related characters when you hold a key, now includes more symbols.

While working on Plasma 6.8, KDE developers also fixed issues that slipped through Plasma 6.7 beta testing or were not finished before the final release.

For additional details, refer to the “This Week in Plasma” post series on the KDE Blogs. Plasma 6.8 is still in the early stages, with more features and tweaks expected in the next few weeks as development continues.