Wine 11.11 Adds Bundled SymCrypt Library and Wayland Layered Windows

Wine 11.11 replaces TomCrypt with bundled SymCrypt, adds layered windows in the Wayland driver, and fixes 25 bugs.

Wine 11.11 has been released as the latest development version of the compatibility layer for running Windows applications and games on Linux, macOS, and other Unix-like systems.

The primary change in this release is the inclusion of the SymCrypt library, replacing TomCrypt. SymCrypt, Microsoft’s open-source cryptographic library, provides Wine with enhanced Windows-compatible cryptographic support.

Wine 11.11 also continues the transition of USER32 window information to shared memory, a core Windows component responsible for window management and user interface handling.

Wayland support is improved in this release with the implementation of layered windows in the Wayland driver. This enables effects like transparency as well as custom window rendering for applications that rely on these features when running without X11. Plus, this update improves VBScript compatibility.

Apart from that, Wine 11.11 addresses 25 reported issues, including fixes for games and launchers. Major improvements comprise resolving Battle.net installer problems, reducing Battle.net startup times, fixing Total War: Shogun 2 crashes with the built-in d3dx9_42 component, correcting blurry rendering in Wreckfest with the OpenGL renderer, restoring audio in Gray Matter, and resolving a regression that prevented the Istaria game window from appearing since Wine 11.10.

This release also resolves an issue where Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered required Windows 10 version 1909 build 18363 or newer. Additional fixes address video playback in Yesterday Origins, image loading in Space Empires V, and DPI scaling in winmine.exe.

Application-specific fixes address uTorrent 3.x list rendering, missing dotted files in the file open dialog, crashes in Foxit Reader and Foxit PhantomPDF, Think or Swim startup crashes, visual and response lag in Guitar Pro, MS Money 2000 OCX loading errors, Sunlogin crashes due to an unimplemented ADVAPI32 function, and uSimmics failures related to an unimplemented MSVCP100 function.

Finally, Wine 11.11 includes setup and system-level fixes, such as improved USB HID device identification, corrected SetupDiEnumDeviceInfo behavior, resolution of a multithreaded application regression, and a fix for temporary interference with color-temperature tools like Redshift.

For additional details, visit the announcement. Wine 11.11’s source code can be downloaded from GitLab’s project page. Binary packages for supported Linux distributions will be provided through the project’s download repositories.