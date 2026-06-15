Ubuntu Touch 24.04-2 promises better web compatibility with Morph Browser, moving from Chromium 87 to Chromium 134.

UBports has released the beta version of Ubuntu Touch 24.04-2, a mobile Linux operating system maintained by the UBports Foundation, continuing the platform originally developed by Canonical, providing testers early access to the upcoming feature update before its planned stable release on July 13, 2026.

This release is still based on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS but introduces several user-facing improvements, most notably a major update to Morph Browser. The browser engine now moves from Chromium 87 to Chromium 134, greatly enhancing compatibility alongside modern websites and web applications.

However, this switch has a temporary drawback. Since some older applications still rely on the previous browser engine, Ubuntu Touch 24.04-2 currently includes both engines. This increases storage requirements, so the beta is not available for all supported devices.

Currently, Ubuntu Touch 24.04-2 Beta is available for F(x)tec Pro1X, Fairphone 4, Fairphone 5, Lenovo Tab M10 HD 2nd Gen WiFi and LTE, Nothing Phone (1), Rabbit R1, Sony Xperia X, several Volla Phone models, Xiaomi Poco X3 and X3 NFC, and Zinwa Q25. UBports notes that additional devices may be supported before the final release or through future updates.

Another notable change is support for avoiding screen notches and rounded corners. Previously, Ubuntu Touch displayed interface elements in these areas on modern phones. The new behavior requires per-device configuration and is currently enabled for selected devices, including Fairphone 4, Fairphone 5, Volla Phone Quintus, Volla Phone Plinius, and Xiaomi Redmi 9.

Ubuntu Touch 24.04-2 also includes a screenshot editor in the Lomiri shell. After capturing a screenshot, users can crop, rotate, adjust colors, and then save or share the image. This feature can be disabled in system settings.

Other updates include improved handling of wired network connections through docks, enhanced mobile data reliability, MMS support while mobile data is off, Georgian keyboard support, and approximately 2,000 new emojis with selectable variants. User data encryption is now out of experimental status on devices supporting fscrypt v2.

As with most beta releases, there are known issues. Morph Browser may display a black screen after being sent to the background and restored, though scrolling can make the page visible again.

At the same time, hardware video decoding is not yet functional, so video playback uses software decoding, which increases power usage. The new tab page is not fully functional, and notch avoidance does not work in landscape mode.

To test Ubuntu Touch 24.04-2 Beta, users need a supported device running the release candidate or daily channel. UBports also requires enabling developmental release updates before the beta appears in the system updater.

For additional details, see the announcement.