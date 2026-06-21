Miracle-WM 0.10 Wayland Compositor Released with Focus Blur

Miracle-WM 0.10 adds shader pipelines, automatic plugin loading, new Wayland protocols, and fixes ahead of the planned 1.0 milestone.

Miracle-WM 0.10 has been released as the latest update to the Mir-based Wayland compositor, as the maintainer notes that the project is “swiftly reaching release 1.0,” with the milestone expected by year-end.

The most notable update is expanded shader support for plugins. Plugins can now set per-window shader pipelines, allowing features like the new focus blur plugin. This allows effects to be applied to individual windows instead of only at the compositor level.

The release also introduces support for output shader pipelines, enabling the new nightlight plugin. Plugins can now affect entire outputs, allowing display-wide visual adjustments through miracle-wm’s plugin system.

Plugin handling has also been improved: all .wasm plugins are now loaded automatically from ~/.config/miracle-wm/plugins , and the plugin API has been updated to version 0.1.

Wayland protocol support has been expanded. Miracle-WM 0.10.0 now enables ext_data_control_manager_v1 , ext_image_copy_capture_manager_v1 , ext_output_image_capture_source_manager_v1 , ext_foreign_toplevel_list_v1 , and zwp_input_method_v1 .

Moreover, Miracle-WM 0.10 adds a GTK4 debug overlay client, which displays information about window positioning, input regions, and other compositor states. It can be launched with the miraclemsg debug overlay command, and debug information is broadcast through the miracle IPC socket.

This release also resolves a long-standing issue with dead input regions on windows and improves systemd session handling, including proper teardown if miracle-wm crashes.

Other changes include immediate usability for monitors not present in the configuration, migrating the wiki to the main miracle-wm repository, and updating the Snap package to properly support the graphical systemd session.

For additional details, see the changelog.