KDE Frameworks 6.27 Lands with Core Library Updates

KDE Frameworks 6.27 arrives as the latest monthly update to KDE’s core libraries, improving file handling, UI components, and app support.

KDE Frameworks 6.27 has been released as the latest monthly update to the collection of libraries that power KDE applications and large parts of the Plasma desktop.

In this update, KIO, KDE’s framework for file access and network-transparent operations, introduces fixes for file handling, path navigation, device mounting dialogs, drag-and-drop input, and Open With behavior.

It also improves systemd automount handling, prevents errors when users cancel password dialogs for device mounting, and prompts users to replace MS-DOS reserved characters in filenames during MTP copy operations.

Additionally, KIO’s search provider integration adds and improves providers for Flathub, Wikipedia, OpenStreetMap, ZDF Mediathek, and ARD Mediathek, expanding available search shortcuts within KDE.

Kirigami, KDE’s UI framework for convergent applications, receives several fixes. The update improves SafeArea handling, corrects toolbar sizing with non-zero SafeArea margins, enhances GlobalDrawer behavior, prevents ToolbarLayout crashes when the More button is unavailable, and resolves issues in FormLayout and subtitle padding.

For KImageFormats, Frameworks 6.27 adds read-only support for the Farbfeld image format and introduces HEIF image transformation support. It also improves allocation limits for AVIF, HEIF, and RAW plugins, adds safeguards for large EXR images, corrects DDS MIME type handling, and includes IFF-related improvements.

KTextEditor delivers a public API for converting between visible and real line numbers and fixes repaint calculations for line numbers. It also adds an option to prevent using the first line of an untitled document as its file name.

Syntax Highlighting adds new definitions for Slint, BNF, and ABNF files. The update also provides fixes and refinements for YAML, Fish, LaTeX, J, Raku, Gemtext, and the Breeze Dark highlighting theme.

Elsewhere, KWidgetsAddons updates character selection data to Unicode 17.0, Solid now uses globally configured storage size units when labeling disks, KNotifications improves Android notification handling, and KConfig receives several fixes around configuration skeletons, QML forward declarations, dependency checks, and Qt metatype installation.

The release also includes smaller updates across many other Frameworks components, including Baloo, Bluez Qt, Breeze Icons, Extra CMake Modules, KArchive, KAuth, KCodecs, KCoreAddons, KCrash, KDav, KGlobalAccel, KHolidays, KIconThemes, KRunner, KSVG, KXMLGUI, NetworkManagerQt, Purpose, Sonnet, Syndication, and ThreadWeaver.

For more details, see the release announcement. KDE recommends installing Frameworks via distribution packages on Linux. For those who prefer to build from source, the entire codebase for Frameworks 6.27 (requires Qt 6.9) is available for download from KDE’s official website.