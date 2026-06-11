Juno Tab 4 LTE Brings Intel N300 Power to a Rare Linux Tablet

Juno Tab 4 LTE is a 10.5-inch Linux tablet with an Intel Celeron N300, LTE, 12 GB RAM, a 1 TB SSD, and Debian or Ubuntu options.

Juno Computers has listed the Juno Tab 4 LTE, a 10.5-inch Linux tablet powered by Intel Alder Lake-N hardware, with several Debian- and Ubuntu-based operating system options.

The device is built around Intel’s Celeron N300, an 8-core, 8-thread processor with a 7W TDP and turbo frequency up to 3.8 GHz. Graphics are handled by Intel UHD Graphics with 24 execution units. The tablet includes 12 GB of LPDDR5 memory and a 1 TB M.2 2242 SATA III SSD.

The Juno Tab 4 LTE features a 10.5-inch anti-glare touchscreen with a 1920×1280 resolution, 60 Hz refresh rate, and 10-point capacitive touch support. External output over USB-C supports up to 4096×2160 at 60 Hz.

Juno Tab 4 LTE Linux Tablet

The tablet uses a metal chassis and weighs 0.59 kg alone, or 1.01 kg with the included keyboard. Its dimensions are 24.6 × 17.2 × 0.9 cm, making it a compact option compared with larger Linux tablets and convertibles.

On the connectivity side, the LTE model includes a removable Quectel EG25-G M.2 3042 module based on Qualcomm’s MDM9207 chipset, with 4G LTE Cat 4 support, peak download speeds of 150 Mbps, peak upload speeds of 50 Mbps, and actual speeds listed between 20 Mbps and 70 Mbps.

The modem supports global LTE bands, along with 3G/UMTS and 2G/GSM/EDGE fallback. Juno also lists VoLTE phone calls as supported, with carrier certification for AT&T, Verizon, US Cellular, Telus, and Deutsche Telekom. GPS, GLONASS, and Galileo support are marked as experimental.

Wireless connectivity is handled by an Intel AX201 card with WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2. Physical ports include two USB-C 3.1 ports with charging and video-out support, Micro HDMI, MicroSD, Nano SIM, a headphone jack, and a built-in microphone. The tablet also includes stereo speakers, a Realtek ALC269VC audio chip, a 2 MP front camera, and a 5 MP rear camera.

For battery and power, Juno lists a 3800 mAh, 29.6 Wh battery and a 36W charger. Average thermal performance is listed at 38°C.

Last, but definitely not least, the software side is where the Juno Tab 4 LTE stands apart from most tablets on the market. Instead of Android or Windows, the device is offered with Linux operating system choices, including Debian with Phosh, Plasma Mobile, or GNOME, Kubuntu 26.04 LTS, and Ubuntu 26.04 LTS.

For additional details, see the manufacturer’s website.