Cine Is a New MPV-Based Video Player for the Linux Desktop

Cine is a new MPV-based video player for Linux, offering a clean GTK/libadwaita interface with subtitle, audio, and video controls.

For sure, Linux has no shortage of video players, but Cine enters with a clear goal: to provide a clean, modern desktop interface using MPV as its playback engine, plus a GTK4/libadwaita interface that fits naturally on modern GNOME desktops.

It targets users who want MPV-backed playback without using MPV directly from the command line or a traditional media player interface. It sits in the same category as other MPV frontends but focuses strongly on a modern GNOME-style experience.

The app is built for Linux and presents itself as a simple video player focused on a distraction-free viewing experience. Rather than replacing advanced media tools with many niche options, Cine focuses on the common controls users expect from a desktop player and leaves playback to MPV.

Cine Video Player

Cine’s features cover the essentials. Users can select audio and subtitle tracks, adjust synchronization, and control video options like brightness, contrast, zoom, and aspect ratio. These controls make Cine more than a bare MPV launcher while keeping the interface clean and focused on playback.

For additional details, visit the app on GitHub. The player is available for installation from Flathub. Some distros already include it in their repositories.

While the project is still relatively small, it is already worth watching. For now, Cine should not be viewed as a major new rival to established players such as VLC. But for users who prefer modern GNOME-style apps and want a straightforward way to play local video files, Cine is a project worth knowing about.