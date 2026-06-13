KDE Plasma 6.7 Nears Release with Final Bug-Fixing Push

KDE is preparing Plasma 6.7 for release with fixes for crashes, broken animations, widget glitches, and several desktop regressions.

KDE Plasma 6.7 is nearly complete. The latest “This Week in Plasma” update confirms development has entered the final polishing stage before the planned release next Tuesday, June 16.

A key user-facing improvement includes remote control permissions. When an authorized application controls the system, Plasma now notifies users during active sessions. Pointer navigation with the number pad has also been improved: pressing multiple numpad keys now moves the pointer to an intermediate direction.

KRunner searches are now more relevant. Plasma 6.7 suppresses “Global Shortcuts” results when better matches are available, making searches less cluttered. Plus, the automatic day/night theme switcher now changes themes halfway between the start and end around dawn or dusk, resulting in a more natural transition.

Additionally, kde-shader-wallpaper is now an approved wallpaper plugin in Plasma Login Manager.

The update addresses a wide range of bugs. Plasma 6.7 resolves an issue where creating a file named metadata.desktop in the home folder could break the Icons-Only Task Manager widget. Additionally, a fix for multi-activity setups ensures that if the active activity is deleted, Plasma switches to the next available activity instead of crashing.

Discover receives a crash fix related to processing distribution package changes. Plasma also resolves a crash that could occur after waking from sleep if monitors were added or removed during suspension.

System Monitor receives several fixes. Crashes when quitting with the column configuration dialog open are resolved, the Process Table view now displays formatted data, and graphs show fractional axis labels when appropriate.

KWin addresses two regressions: one that broke animations after opening applications with invisible windows, and another that caused the pointer to incorrectly display the “app is launching” animation when minimizing windows using the Plastik decoration style.

Wallpaper handling is improved as well, with Plasma now remembering the last-seen wallpaper in non-random slideshows, fixing a regression that caused slideshows to restart from the first image at each login.

Additional fixes address the Weather Report widget endlessly reloading after sleep, notification icons stuck in a half-rotated state, translated labels reverting to English after saving Screen Locking settings, and the Color Picker widget overflowing when placed in a Grouping widget.

For more details, refer to the “This Week in Plasma” post series on the KDE Blogs.