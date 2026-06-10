TrueNAS Becomes Red Hat OpenShift Certified for Kubernetes Storage

TrueNAS is now OpenShift certified, bringing enterprise Kubernetes storage support through its new official CSI driver.

TrueNAS is now Red Hat OpenShift certified, giving organizations running Kubernetes or OpenShift a certified storage backend based on the project’s newly rebuilt Kubernetes integration.

The certification arrives with TrueNAS 25.10 and covers the new TrueNAS CSI driver, which is available through Red Hat’s Ecosystem Catalog as the TrueNAS CSI Operator. According to TrueNAS, the certified driver works with OpenShift 4.20 and later.

Just to make things clearer, OpenShift is Red Hat’s enterprise Kubernetes platform, providing a supported way to run, manage, and scale containerized applications across servers, clouds, and hybrid environments.

Since many of those applications need persistent storage, certified storage integrations matter for enterprise organizations that want supported infrastructure rather than manually maintained or unofficial components.

According to TrueNAS, the main technical change is the move away from the previous Kubernetes integration based on the third-party democratic-csi driver. That older approach merged TrueNAS API calls with legacy SSH sessions for storage management. TrueNAS says the new driver replaces it with a first-party, API-only implementation built around the versioned TrueNAS API introduced in version 25.10.

The new CSI driver handles storage provisioning, resizing, snapshots, and deletion automatically based on Kubernetes storage requests. In other words, TrueNAS storage can be exposed to Kubernetes and OpenShift workloads through standard CSI mechanisms rather than being managed manually for each application.

Protocol support includes NFS v3/v4 and iSCSI. NFS provides shared file storage, while iSCSI gives Kubernetes workloads block-level storage commonly used for databases and performance-sensitive applications. The driver supports both ReadWriteOnce and ReadWriteMany access modes, depending on the workload and storage configuration.

The feature list also includes dynamic provisioning and deletion, online volume resizing without downtime, snapshots through standard Kubernetes CSI snapshot APIs, automated snapshot schedules, cloning new volumes from snapshots, thin provisioning for iSCSI volumes, volume health reporting, and capacity reporting.

On the security side, the system supports iSCSI CHAP authentication, including single and mutual authentication, iSCSI initiator allow-listing, NFS host and network allow-listing, and NFS user and group mapping. Platform support starts at Kubernetes 1.26, with Red Hat OpenShift 4.20 and newer covered by the certification.

For additional details, see the official announcement.