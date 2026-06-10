Ubuntu MATE Missed 26.04 LTS, But a New Team Is Keeping It Alive

Ubuntu MATE did not ship a 26.04 LTS ISO, but the desktop remains in Ubuntu’s repositories, and a new team is involved.

Ubuntu MATE did not ship an official 26.04 LTS installer image, leaving users of the long-running Ubuntu flavor without a fresh ISO for the current Ubuntu release. However, the project is not being discontinued, and its desktop packages remain available in Ubuntu 26.04 repositories.

This situation follows a major leadership change earlier this year. In late March, Ubuntu MATE founder Martin Wimpress stepped back after 12 years, citing a lack of time and passion for the project. The project then began seeking new maintainers for packaging, updates, and release coordination.

The first visible result of this transition is that Ubuntu MATE did not produce a 26.04 installer image. Luckily, the absence of a 26.04 ISO does not mean MATE is no longer available in Ubuntu.

According to the update, the MATE desktop environment and the packages normally included with Ubuntu MATE are still available in Ubuntu 26.04. Users can install them on top of an existing Ubuntu 26.04 LTS system with:

sudo apt install ubuntu-mate-desktop Code language: Bash ( bash )

This also applies to a clean Ubuntu Server 26.04 LTS installation, allowing users to add the MATE desktop without first installing the default GNOME-based desktop.

Upgrade paths also remain available. Ubuntu MATE 25.10 users can upgrade to Ubuntu 26.04 LTS using the standard release-upgrade process. However, Ubuntu MATE 24.04 LTS users should wait until the 24.04 LTS to 26.04 LTS upgrade path opens after the Ubuntu 26.04.1 point release planned for early August.

And now to the big question that many of you have been asking: what happens with the distro from here on out? Well, we have some good news. According to the Discourse post, a new development team has taken over flavor management, bug fixes, package updates, and ongoing development. So, yes, Ubuntu Mate is still alive and keeps going.

While an immediate return to the normal release schedule is not guaranteed, Ubuntu MATE will continue beyond the missed 26.04 image. With that said, the new team may target Ubuntu MATE 26.10, expected in October 2026.

However, users should not expect a later Ubuntu MATE 26.04.x ISO. Without a base 26.04 LTS ISO, point-release images are unlikely. Users who want Ubuntu 26.04 LTS with MATE will need to install the desktop manually rather than downloading a dedicated image.

For additional details, see the post on Ubuntu’s Discourse.