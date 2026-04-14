htop 3.5 System Monitor Released with Backtrace Screen, New Meters

htop 3.5 is the first new release since April 2025 for this terminal system monitor, bringing a backtrace screen, new meters, and more.

htop 3.5 has been released as the first new upstream version in about a year, with interface changes, new meters, Linux-specific additions, macOS and BSD improvements, and build-system updates.

For those unfamiliar, htop is a cross-platform terminal-based interactive process viewer. It serves as a more advanced alternative to the classic top utility, providing a live view of running processes, CPU and memory usage, and other system information, allowing users to sort, filter, and inspect processes more easily than traditional command-line monitors.

This release introduces a line editor for Search, Filter, and screen renaming, digit-based editing for numeric options, explicit support for the NO_COLOR environment variable, and a new Nord-inspired color theme. It also adds --no-meters and --no-function-bar options for a cleaner interface.

htop 3.5 System Monitor

On top of that, the release expands monitoring features with a new backtrace screen based on libunwind-ptrace , a SecondsUptimeMeter, a CPU SMT label option, Tctl temperature reading, and updated graph and bar meter behavior. Disk I/O monitoring has been revised, with DiskIOMeter now a combined two-part display, and two new meters, DiskIORateMeter and DiskIOTimeMeter, added.

On Linux, the release adds support for the OpenRC init system and related metrics. It also improves handling of CPU frequency data in /proc/cpuinfo , corrects detection of NUL-separated arguments, and skips loopback and MD entries in /proc/diskstats .

Apart from the Linux improvements, other platforms also receive updates. macOS now includes GPU meter code, improved OS release reporting, SysArchMeter version reporting, and restored process CPU time conversion.

FreeBSD receives an updated internal priority reference point. NetBSD improves process state retrieval. OpenBSD fixes AC power reporting when the value is nonzero and updates documentation for ACPI battery and AC sysctl indices. Solaris now refreshes memory information with every update.

Several under-the-hood improvements are included as well. htop 3.5 reduces startup latency by removing the initial enforced delay, improves boot time by caching getpwuid results, avoids writing the htoprc file when it is not owned by the effective user ID, and introduces new configure and packaging updates, including package definitions for openSUSE and SLES.

For more details, see the changelog.

As before, htop is distributed upstream as source code. Precompiled binaries are typically provided by Linux distributions and other operating systems through their package repositories.