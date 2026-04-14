DaVinci Resolve 21 Adds RAW Photo Editing

Blackmagic Design has expanded DaVinci Resolve into still photography with the release of DaVinci Resolve 21, adding a new Photo page for RAW image editing inside the company’s professional creative suite.

Best known as an all-in-one application for video editing, color correction, visual effects, motion graphics, and audio post-production, DaVinci Resolve is now being positioned as a tool for photo workflows as well.

Blackmagic states the new Photo page offers native RAW support for Canon, Fujifilm, Nikon, Sony, and iPhone ProRAW. Photographers can make standard adjustments such as white balance, exposure, color, and saturation, then access advanced tools including curves, qualifiers, Power Windows, node-based grading, and professional scopes.

Moreover, DaVinci Resolve 21 can import images directly or from Apple Photos and Lightroom, and organize them using tags, ratings, favorites, and keywords. The Photo page also supports tethered shooting for Sony and Canon cameras, with direct control over ISO, exposure, and white balance.

In short, this development is significant for Linux photographers, as DaVinci Resolve officially supports the OS. In contrast, Adobe Lightroom is available for mobile, desktop, and web, with Lightroom Classic for desktop, but there is no native Linux version.

Finally, just to mention, Linux already offers RAW photo tools such as Darktable, an open-source photography workflow application and RAW developer. However, DaVinci Resolve 21 is notable for a simple reason: Blackmagic is introducing similar capabilities within a major commercial suite that officially supports Linux.

For more details, see the official announcement.