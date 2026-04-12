Linuxiac Weekly Wrap-Up: Week 15, 2026 (Apr 6 – 12)

Catch up on the latest Linux news: Linux kernel 7.0, Trisquel 12.0, COSMIC Desktop 1.0.9, Nano 9.0, France launches government Linux desktop plan, AerynOS gets a new logo, and more.

Welcome to Week 15 of Linuxiac’s 2026 Weekly Roundup, your source for Linux and open-source news. Below are the key Linux and FOSS highlights from April 6 to 12.

Linux Distributions

This week brought two updates in the Linux world, and I’ve covered each one in the articles below.

Software Updates

In addition, here is a summary of the latest open-source software updates featured this week.

Must-Reads You Can’t Miss

The Linux and FOSS community also saw several notable developments this week. Key highlights include:

That’s all for this week. If you missed our previous wrap-up from Week 14 of 2026 (Mar 30 – Apr 5), you can catch up here, where you’ll find Arch Linux April 2026 ISO, AerynOS March 2026 Update, Netrunner 26, OpenSSH 10.3, Archinstall 4.0, OpenVPN 2.7.1, Pidgin 3.0 Alpha, Komodo 2.0, Linux Hits 5% Usage on Steam, Debian Addresses New Age Verification Laws, Ubuntu MATE Founder Steps Back, and many more.

Be sure to keep an eye on Linuxiac for the latest updates from the Linux and open-source world.

Have a great week ahead!