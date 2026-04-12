Linuxiac Weekly Wrap-Up: Week 15, 2026 (Apr 6 – 12)

Welcome to Week 15 of Linuxiac’s 2026 Weekly Roundup, your source for Linux and open-source news. Below are the key Linux and FOSS highlights from April 6 to 12.
Linux Distributions
This week brought two updates in the Linux world, and I’ve covered each one in the articles below.
- Trisquel 12.0 Releases as Ubuntu-Based Fully Free Linux Distro
- Deepin 25.1 Arrives With Linux Kernel 6.18 and New AI Features
Software Updates
In addition, here is a summary of the latest open-source software updates featured this week.
- Linux Kernel 7.0 Released, This Is What’s New
- COSMIC Desktop 1.0.9 Released with Better Files, Settings, and Applets
- KDE Plasma 6.6.4 Released with Wayland, KWin, and Spectacle Fixes
- KDE Frameworks 6.25 Brings New Fixes and Developer Improvements
- Alacritty 0.17 Terminal Emulator Released with Wayland Resize Improvements
- Miracle-WM 0.9 Makes This Mir-Based Wayland Compositor Truly Hackable
- Debian’s APT 3.2 Arrives With New Solver Work and History Rollback Features
- GNU Nano 9.0 Command-Line Text Editor Improves Horizontal Scrolling
- Raspberry Pi Imager 2.0.8 Brings Fastboot Changes
- Flatpak 1.16.4 Fixes Critical Sandbox Escape Vulnerability
- Immich 2.7 Photo and Video Management Solution Brings Better Duplicate Handling
- OpenShot 3.5.1 Video Editor Released With Built-In Proxy Editing
- Calibre 9.7 E-Book Manager Released With Offline HTTPS Content Server Mode
- PipeWire 1.6.3 Multimedia Framework Improves RAOP, MIDI, and Stability
- GStreamer 1.28.2 Released with Bug Fixes and Security Updates
- OpenSSL 3.6.2 Security Patch Fixes Multiple Vulnerabilities
- PeaZip 11.0 Released With Faster Archive Browsing
- SQLite 3.53 Fixes WAL Corruption Bug, Adds New SQL Features
Must-Reads You Can’t Miss
The Linux and FOSS community also saw several notable developments this week. Key highlights include:
- France Launches Government Linux Desktop Plan as Windows Exit Begins
- Debian 13 Stable Users Can Now Install Hyprland from Backports
- FreeBSD Opens Public Testing for Its Laptop Support Push
- Solus Says It Has No Plans to Implement Age Verification
- PacHub Is a Sleek GTK4 Frontend for Arch’s Pacman and AUR
- Arch Linux Users Can Now Upgrade to GNOME 50
- AerynOS Gets a New Logo in Quiet Branding Update
- Red Hat Launches RHEL Extended Life Cycle Premium With 14-Year Support
- Popular macOS Network Monitor Little Snitch Arrives on Linux
- VeraCrypt Developer Says Microsoft Terminated Windows Signing Account
That’s all for this week. If you missed our previous wrap-up from Week 14 of 2026 (Mar 30 – Apr 5), you can catch up here, where you’ll find Arch Linux April 2026 ISO, AerynOS March 2026 Update, Netrunner 26, OpenSSH 10.3, Archinstall 4.0, OpenVPN 2.7.1, Pidgin 3.0 Alpha, Komodo 2.0, Linux Hits 5% Usage on Steam, Debian Addresses New Age Verification Laws, Ubuntu MATE Founder Steps Back, and many more.
Be sure to keep an eye on Linuxiac for the latest updates from the Linux and open-source world.
Have a great week ahead!