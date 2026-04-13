DavMail 6.6 Exchange Gateway Released with Office 365 Fixes

DavMail 6.6 improves Exchange and Office 365 access on Linux with authentication fixes, XDG config support, and packaging updates.

DavMail, an open-source gateway that enables standard mail and calendar clients to work with Microsoft Exchange and Office 365, has been updated to version 6.6.

The project acts as an intermediary between Microsoft’s servers and desktop clients, providing standard protocols such as IMAP, POP, SMTP, CalDAV, CardDAV, and LDAP. This allows users to connect clients like Thunderbird instead of relying solely on Outlook.

Key updates in DavMail 6.6 include improved Office 365 device-code authentication and revised default OIDC native client handling following Microsoft’s changes to native client redirect behavior.

The release also provides IMAP compliance fixes, CalDAV and CardDAV corrections, updated SMTP handling for duplicate message IDs, and now uses an XDG-compliant configuration file location by default.

On top of that, DavMail 6.6 introduces several Linux-specific improvements. These include Fedora 43 fixes, Debian packaging changes to support JDK 21, preparation of a spec file for RHEL 10, enhancements to the DavMail launcher script, and a new davmail swt command in the platform-independent package to fetch the latest SWT jar.

Additionally, the tray is now disabled by default on Linux unless explicitly enabled through settings or command-line options.

Finally, according to the roadmap, version 7.0 will introduce a new Microsoft Graph API backend, as EWS is deprecated and will eventually be removed by Microsoft.

For more details, see the announcement.