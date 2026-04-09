France Launches Government Linux Desktop Plan as Windows Exit Begins

France is transitioning government desktops to Linux, with each ministry required to formalize its implementation plan by autumn 2026.

France has incorporated Linux desktops into its national digital-sovereignty strategy. DINUM, France’s Interministerial Digital Directorate, announced a transition from Windows to Linux workstations.

According to an official government press release, this change is part of a broader initiative to reduce reliance on non-European digital technologies (source, in French).

The government’s statement is notably direct. The section on workstation evolution confirms that DINUM will replace Windows with Linux systems. The press release also requires each ministry, including public operators, to develop a plan by autumn 2026 addressing desktop systems, collaboration tools, antivirus software, AI, databases, virtualization, and network equipment.

This initiative extends beyond a standard desktop migration. France positions Linux adoption as part of a broader policy focused on sovereignty, interoperability, and reducing dependence on foreign vendors. As the announcement comes directly from DINUM, which oversees digital strategy across ministries, it holds greater significance than a local pilot or isolated administrative project.

And as you can see, this is a big deal. It is not a leak, rumor, or unofficial plan. It is a formal declaration from one of Europe’s largest governments, explicitly designating Linux as the replacement for Windows workstations as part of a broader interministerial strategy.

The extent of the transition will depend on ministry-level plans due later this year, but France has clearly made Linux desktops a key component of its national digital-sovereignty agenda. For now, there are no specific details about which distributions will be used, as that decision will apparently come a bit later.