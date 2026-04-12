Linux Kernel 7.0 Released, This Is What’s New

Linux kernel 7.0 is now available, featuring stable Rust support and updates to filesystems, networking, virtualization, and security.

Linux kernel 7.0 is out, but the new version number should not be mistaken for a major turning point in the kernel’s development. As Linus Torvalds has done before, the move from 6.19 to 7.0 is largely a numbering reset once the minor version climbed high enough, not a sign of some unusually disruptive release. With that clarified, let’s look at what’s new.

A key update in Linux 7.0 is the removal of the experimental label from Rust support. That (of course) does not make Rust a dominant language in kernel development, but it is still an important step in its gradual integration into the project.

Another notable security-related change is the addition of ML-DSA post-quantum signatures for kernel module authentication, while support for SHA-1-based module-signing schemes has been removed.

The kernel now includes BPF-based filtering for io_uring operations, providing administrators with improved control in restricted environments. Additionally, BTF type lookups are now faster due to binary search.

At the same time, this release continues ongoing cleanup in the kernel’s lower layers. The removal of linuxrc initrd code advances the transition to initramfs as the sole early-userspace boot mechanism.

Linux 7.0 also introduces NULLFS, an immutable and empty root filesystem designed for systems that mount the real root later. Plus, preemption handling is now simpler on most architectures, with further improvements to restartable sequences, workqueues, RCU internals, slab allocation, and type-based hardening.

Filesystems and storage receive several updates as well. Non-blocking timestamp updates now function correctly, and filesystems must explicitly opt in to leases rather than receiving them by default.

Additionally, Btrfs now supports direct I/O with block sizes larger than the system page size. EROFS enables LZMA compression by default and recognizes DEFLATE and Zstandard compression as stable. XFS gains autonomous self-healing, laptop mode is removed, and F2FS advances its transition to large folios.

In memory management, zram now allows compressed pages to be written back without decompression, reducing overhead. The swap subsystem adopts a simplified swap table.

It’s also worth noting that NFSD now features a dynamically adjustable thread pool, NFS v4.1 is the default protocol, special kernel filesystems like pidfs and nsfs are no longer exportable, and experimental POSIX ACL support has been added to NFSD.

In networking and virtualization, the kernel enables AccECN for general use, adds multiqueue support to CAKE for improved traffic shaping across CPUs, and introduces network-namespace support for VSOCK sockets in virtual machines. Initial groundwork for Wi-Fi 8 (802.11bn) is also included.

KVM receives several updates, including accurate CPUCFG reporting for LoongArch guests, AMD ERAPS support, new user-space controls for end-of-interrupt broadcast suppression, and guest support for full PMU ownership to improve profiling. Hyper-V now includes a debugfs interface for hypervisor statistics.

Linux kernel 7.0 is available for download at kernel.org. Rolling-release distribution users will receive the update first, with broader availability expected in the coming weeks.