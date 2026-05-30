AV2 Open-Source Video Codec Reaches Its First 1.0 Release

AVM open-source video codec v1.0 is now available as the first released version of AV2, the successor to the widely used AV1 codec.

After it was announced last September, Alliance for Open Media has now released AVM (AOM Video Model) v1.0, marking the first released version of AV2, the successor to the AV1 open video codec. Here’s a little more about it.

AV2 is a video compression format designed to reduce file size while maintaining image quality. This enables streaming platforms, browsers, media players, video editors, and hardware vendors to process high-resolution video more efficiently. Like AV1, AV2 is also an open, royalty-free alternative to proprietary codecs.

The release is accompanied by the AV2 Bitstream & Decoding Process Specification v1.0. AV2 builds on AV1, which is widely used in web browsers, streaming platforms, media tools, and hardware devices. Its goal is to advance compression efficiency for future video workloads, rather than to immediately replace AV1.

AV2’s primary benefit is improved compression, enabling video delivery at the same quality with less bandwidth or at higher quality with the same bitrate. Streaming services may see reduced delivery costs, while users can expect better playback quality, smaller files, and smoother streaming on limited connections as support matures.

Moreover, the codec has positioned itself beyond traditional movie and web playback. AV2 aims to enhance support for AR and VR content, split-screen delivery, screen content, and a broader range of visual quality levels.

Since AR and VR require higher resolutions, lower latency, and more complex visuals, AV2 is specifically designed to provide a more efficient codec foundation for these applications.

However, the AV2 v1.0 release does not indicate readiness for widespread use. Adoption requires mature encoders and decoders, integration with projects like FFmpeg and media players, browser and streaming platform support, and hardware acceleration from GPU, mobile, and TV chip vendors.

Currently, AVM v1.0 serves more as a milestone for developers and the ecosystem, providing implementers with a stable reference for AV2 development and marking the start of practical implementation.

For additional details, visit the project’s GitHub repo or check out AV2’s website.