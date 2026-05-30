NixOS 26.05 “Yarara” Arrives with GNOME 50, Plasma 6.6, and Linux 6.18

NixOS 26.05 “Yarara” is now available with systemd stage 1 by default, GNOME 50, Plasma 6.6, Linux kernel 6.18, and a major Nixpkgs refresh.

NixOS 26.05 “Yarara” is now available as the latest release of the independent Linux distribution based on the Nix package manager and Nixpkgs collection.

This release features Linux 6.18 LTS as the default kernel, systemd stage 1 enabled by default, and a significant Nixpkgs update. Additionally, all supported kernels remain available, allowing users to select alternative branches through the configuration system.

Importantly, with the release of NixOS 26.05, NixOS 25.11 “Xantusia” is now deprecated and will reach end of life after June 30, 2026. The new release now uses a systemd-based stage 1 by default. The previous scripted early-boot implementation is deprecated and will be removed in the upcoming NixOS 26.11.

NixOS 26.05

The package set has been extensively updated. According to the project, Nixpkgs adds 20,442 new packages, updates 20,641, and removes 17,532 outdated packages as part of ongoing maintenance and security improvements.

On top of that, NixOS 26.05 introduces 85 new modules and 1,547 new configuration options, while removing 25 outdated modules and 355 options. Of course, modules remain a core (and a distinctive distro’s feature), enabling declarative system configuration.

For desktop users, NixOS 26.05 includes GNOME 50 and KDE Plasma 6.6.5 desktop environments. Compiler updates include GCC 15, while LLVM remains at version 21. For macOS users, NixOS 26.05 is the final Nixpkgs release to support x86_64-darwin. Platform support and binary builds will continue until the end of 2026.

Beginning with Nixpkgs 26.11, packages will no longer be built or supported for x86_64-darwin. NixOS 26.05 will receive bugfix and security updates until December 31, 2026.

For more information, visit the announcement or check out the release’s highlights here for a complete list of changes. The distro is available for download in two variants: with a GUI installer and as a Minimal installation image for 64-bit AMD/Intel and ARM architectures.

