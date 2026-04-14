Fedora 44 Release Delayed as Final Blocker Bugs Remain Open

Fedora 44 missed its April 14 release target after final blocker bugs forced a delay, pushing the expected launch to at least April 21.

Fedora Linux 44 was scheduled for release today, April 14, but the launch was postponed after Fedora declared the initial target date a no-go. The project will now aim for the next scheduled release window on Tuesday, April 21.

The delay is due to unresolved final blocker bugs. Fedora’s blocker tracker currently lists four accepted final blockers and two proposed blockers for the Fedora 44 final milestone. Adam Williamson, lead of Red Hat’s Fedora QA team, wrote:

“Hey, folks. A bit belated, but the Go/No-Go meeting today is cancelled because we have multiple outstanding blockers and no indication that folks wanted to contemplate waiving them all.”

The accepted blockers affect critical setup processes rather than minor issues. These include a Mesa bug causing initial setup crashes on NVIDIA hardware and three plasma-setup issues impacting keyboard layout and Wi-Fi configuration during setup.

Additionally, the two proposed blockers involve kernel-related black-screen issues when entering a LUKS password, including one case specific to the ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 13. Although some fixes are pending testing, Fedora 44 still has unresolved bugs in core first-boot and encrypted-system workflows, justifying the release delay.

Unless Fedora resolves these blockers sooner than anticipated, the next realistic release target for Fedora Linux 44 is Tuesday, April 21.

Fedora 44 Workstation

Fedora 44 will introduce updated desktop environments, including GNOME 50 for Workstation, Plasma 6.6 with the new Plasma Setup flow and Plasma Login Manager for KDE, and Budgie 10.10 with Wayland support.

Additional enhancements include changes to the Anaconda installer, improved Live media handling with better aarch64 support on Windows on ARM laptops, refreshed toolchain components, Nix in the repositories for developers, and broader package updates such as MariaDB 11.8, Ansible 13, Helm 4, and Golang 1.26.