Fedora 44 Faces Second Release Delay, New Target Set for April 28

Fedora 44 missed its second release target after April 21 was declared a no-go, and the distro is now officially aiming for April 28.

Fedora 44 has experienced a second release delay, with the project now targeting April 28, 2026. This delay follows two missed milestones in the current cycle. Fedora 44 did not meet its early final target on April 14 and also missed the subsequent planned release on April 21.

The public blocker tracker indicates the release is not yet fully cleared. Fedora QA currently lists four accepted final blockers and three proposed blockers for the Fedora 44 milestone.

Two accepted blockers impact the installer stack. One involves Anaconda failing to store configuration files and kickstarts. Another concerns python-blivet, where an incomplete spanned Btrfs setup can cause Anaconda to miss the drive and crash during rescanning.

Two additional accepted blockers relate to Plasma Setup. One involves fallback handling for keyboard layouts that cannot input ASCII characters. The other affects keyboard layout pre-selection during setup, which may incorrectly display English US or no layout.

The proposed blockers include a dracut issue with a missing tss user before initrd-switch-root.target , a kernel bug that causes a black screen on the ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 13 when entering the LUKS password, and a kernel issue that leaves power_save enabled for the RTL8852BE Wi-Fi chipset, resulting in slow internet on affected systems.

Fedora’s official release schedule now reflects the delay. April 14 was the early final target, April 21 was the first final target date, and April 28 is now the current final target, provided the remaining blockers are resolved in time. Until then, the second delay remains official, and the release awaits final bug clearance.