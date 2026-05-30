MariaDB 12.3 LTS Debuts with Support Until June 2029

MariaDB 12.3 LTS is now available, with 12.3.2 as the first GA release and maintenance planned through June 2029.

MariaDB 12.3.2 has been released as the first stable build of the new MariaDB Server 12.3 LTS series, a leading MySQL alternative widely used in Linux server, hosting, and application environments, providing long-term support (until June 2029) for production database deployments.

MariaDB 12.3 features significant improvements to binary logging, aimed at enhancing write-heavy workloads by reducing synchronization overhead and integrating key binary log components more closely with InnoDB.

The release expands SQL and compatibility features, including Oracle-compatible TO_DATE() support, SQL standard SET PATH , IS JSON support, XML data type support, UPDATE and DELETE from common table expressions, and MySQL caching_sha2_password authentication.

MariaDB 12.3 also enhances support for modern application workloads, including improvements to vector search, enabling MariaDB to manage both relational and vector data within the same database and supporting AI and retrieval-augmented generation use cases.

On top of that, this version introduces a key upgrade change: innodb_snapshot_isolation now defaults to ON to ensure correct behavior with the REPEATABLE READ isolation level. Users upgrading from earlier versions should test applications that rely on transaction isolation before deploying to production.

As with any major database upgrade, MariaDB recommends reviewing the release notes, verifying backups, and testing application compatibility in a staging or development environment before upgrading production systems.

For additional details, see the announcement or check out the release notes. MariaDB Server 12.3 LTS is available now through the project’s download pages and package repositories.