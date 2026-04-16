AlmaLinux Kitten 10 Adds i686 Userspace Support

AlmaLinux Kitten 10 now provides i686 package repositories and official 32-bit x86 container images, with the same model planned for AlmaLinux 10 stable.

AlmaLinux has introduced i686 userspace support in AlmaLinux OS Kitten 10, adding 32-bit x86 package repositories and official linux/386 container images. However, this does not include a full 32-bit installation, as there is no i686 installer ISO. The support is limited only to userspace packages and containers.

This update targets workloads that rely on 32-bit components. AlmaLinux notes that some software is only available as i686, certain CI pipelines require a 32-bit glibc environment, and some container workflows need a maintained distro-style base for linux/386. The project also cites vendor demand, noting that Arista’s EOS tooling depends on the availability of i686 packages alongside x86_64 packages.

The repositories are accessible through the Kitten vault under the 10-kitten tree, including paths like 10-kitten/BaseOS/i686/os/ and related repositories. AlmaLinux has also released an official 32-bit container image, which you can run with:

docker run -it --rm --platform linux/386 almalinux:10-kitten bash Code language: Bash ( bash )

For most users running standard 64-bit AlmaLinux deployments, this change has minimal to no impact. However, for vendors, developers, and enterprise environments that rely on legacy 32-bit software, it offers a supported solution on AlmaLinux 10 without reintroducing a full 32-bit operating system.

Last but not least, the distro also plans to implement the same i686 userspace model, including package repositories and official container images, for AlmaLinux OS 10 stable. The project states that AlmaLinux 10 will be supported through 2035, with i686 userspace maintained throughout its lifecycle alongside other supported architectures.

For more details, see the announcement.

Image credits: AlmaLinux