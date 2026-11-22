Welcome to Week 47 of Linuxiac’s 2026 Weekly Roundup, your source for Linux and open-source news. Below are the key Linux and FOSS highlights from November 16 to 22.
Linux Distributions
This week brought ten updates in the Linux world, and I’ve covered each one in the articles below.
- Debian 13.8 Released with 150 Security Updates and 122 Bug Fixes
- CachyOS November 2026 Release Adds Easy Anti-Cheat Support, Recovery Tool
- aerynOS Gets Linux 7.3.4, NVIDIA 620 Drivers, and systemd 262
- Rocky Linux 10.3 Released with Kernel 6.12, GCC 16, and Security Updates
- AlmaLinux 10.3 Released with Podman 6, Enhanced Security
- KaOS 2026.11 Drops KDE Plasma and Qt 5, Moves Forward with Niri
- Microsoft Releases Azure Linux 4 as a Production-Ready Distribution
- DietPi 10.9 Released with Support for Five New Single-Board Computers
- Tails 7.17.1 Emergency Update Removes uBlock Origin Over Security Flaw
- AV Linux 25.3 for Content Creators Returns to Xfce by Default
Software Updates
Here’s a summary of this week’s latest open-source software updates.
- PHP 8.6 Released with Partial Function Application, New Polling API
- KDE Releases Kwi 0.1, Its New GPU-Accelerated Terminal Emulator
- Noctalia 5.6 Wayland Shell Improves Fractional Scaling and Performance
- OBS Studio 33.0.2 Released with Crash Fixes, Browser Improvements
- PostgreSQL 19 Released with Online Table Maintenance, Faster Queries
- Valkey 9.2 Released with Forkless Snapshots, Faster Sorted Sets
- APT 3.3.8 Package Manager Gets Performance Improvements
- Kitty 0.51 Terminal Emulator Adds Docked Windows, New Shaders
- Rust Coreutils 0.13 Reaches 96% GNU Compatibility
- ClamAV 1.5.5 Fixes 10 Security Vulnerabilities
- Shotcut 26.11 Video Editor Released with New Audio Mixing Assistant
- Paru 2.2.1 AUR Helper Adds Security Improvements and Bug Fixes
- Fwupd 2.1.10 Linux Firmware Updater Gets Security and Stability Fixes
- Shelly 3.3.1 Arch Linux Package Manager Improves AppImage Updates
- Shelly 3.4 Arch Linux Package Manager Adds Firmware Update Support
- FFmpeg 9.1 Released with Improved AAC Encoding, Vulkan Support
- Calibre 9.19 E-Book Manager Adds Grammar Checking, Sentence Rewriting
- Apprise 2.3 Notification Tool Adds Six Notification Services, Improves Configuration
- Gitea 28.4 Patches Multiple Security Vulnerabilities
- Phosh 0.59 Linux Mobile Shell Adds Voice Input, New Quick Settings
- Bottles 67.7 Improves Windows App Compatibility on Linux
- Wireshark 4.6.10 Packet Analyzer Fixes 39 Security Vulnerabilities
- Apache NetBeans 32 IDE Adds GlassFish 8 Support, Java Enhancements
Must-Reads You Can’t Miss
The Linux and FOSS community also saw several notable developments. Key highlights include:
- Debian Forms New Team to Improve Gaming Hardware Support
- Epic Games Launcher Lands on Flathub as an Unofficial Flatpak
- KDE Koko Image Viewer Moves Closer to Replacing Gwenview
- Mozilla Launches Hotline for Windows Users Frustrated with Microsoft Edge
- Canonical Academy’s Full SysAdmin Certification Track Is Now Available
- Libreboot Reverses AI Code Ban, Adopts Reduction Policy
- Docker Unveils New Brand Identity, Shifts Focus Toward AI Agents
- Nginx Fixes 10 Security Vulnerabilities, Five Linked to NGINX2Shell
- Redict Redis Fork Shuts Down as Valkey Gains Ground
- GIMP Adds Automated UI Testing for Linux X11 and Wayland
- Thundermail Moves Closer to Becoming a Full Gmail Alternative
- A ZIP Archive That Boots Your PC Is Now a Reality
- Codeberg Domain Suspended by NameSilo, Disrupting Open-Source Projects
- LLVM Wraps Up Eight-Year Transition to Apache 2.0 Licensing
- US Government’s Cloud.gov Drops Redis in Favor of Valkey
- KDE Plasma 6.9 to Improve Performance, NVIDIA Efficiency, and CJK Input
Hardware Updates
System76 has launched its redesigned Linux PC, packing a lot of power into a compact form factor.
That’s all for this week. If you missed our previous wrap-up from Week 46 of 2026 (November 9 – 15), you can catch up here, where you’ll find RHEL 10.3, Deepin 25.3, Slax 2026.11, Wine 11.22, KDE Plasma 6.8.3, Blender 5.3, Noctalia 5.5, Mozilla Firefox 160, Rust 1.100, Microsoft .NET 11, Immich 3.4, Libreboot 26.11, Linus Torvalds Says AI-Assisted Linux Kernel Fixes Are Becoming the Norm, and many more.
As always, keep an eye on Linuxiac for the latest news from the Linux and open-source world.
Thanks for reading, and have a great week ahead!