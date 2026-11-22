Catch up on the latest Linux news: Debian 13.8, CachyOS November 2026, PHP 8.6, Noctalia 5.6, PostgreSQL 19, Microsoft releases Azure Linux 4, and more.

Welcome to Week 47 of Linuxiac’s 2026 Weekly Roundup, your source for Linux and open-source news. Below are the key Linux and FOSS highlights from November 16 to 22.

Linux Distributions

This week brought ten updates in the Linux world, and I’ve covered each one in the articles below.

Software Updates

Here’s a summary of this week’s latest open-source software updates.

Must-Reads You Can’t Miss

The Linux and FOSS community also saw several notable developments. Key highlights include:

Hardware Updates

System76 has launched its redesigned Linux PC, packing a lot of power into a compact form factor.

That’s all for this week. If you missed our previous wrap-up from Week 46 of 2026 (November 9 – 15), you can catch up here, where you’ll find RHEL 10.3, Deepin 25.3, Slax 2026.11, Wine 11.22, KDE Plasma 6.8.3, Blender 5.3, Noctalia 5.5, Mozilla Firefox 160, Rust 1.100, Microsoft .NET 11, Immich 3.4, Libreboot 26.11, Linus Torvalds Says AI-Assisted Linux Kernel Fixes Are Becoming the Norm, and many more.

As always, keep an eye on Linuxiac for the latest news from the Linux and open-source world.

Thanks for reading, and have a great week ahead!