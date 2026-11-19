The US government's Cloud.gov platform is replacing Redis with Valkey, requiring existing ElastiCache users to migrate by January 15, 2027.

Cloud.gov, the US federal government’s cloud platform, has announced it is phasing out Redis in favor of Valkey for its managed Amazon ElastiCache service. Existing Redis deployments must migrate to Valkey by January 15, 2027, while all new instances will use Valkey by default.

According to the announcement, the change affects the aws-elasticache-redis service, which previously allowed customers to deploy Redis-based caching instances. As of November 4, Redis is no longer available as an engine option for new deployments, with Valkey taking its place.

Existing Redis instances can continue operating during the transition period, but customers must migrate before January 15, 2027, when Redis engine support ends. Cloud.gov recommends completing the migration ahead of the deadline to allow time for testing and minimize possible interruptions.

The migration is intended to be straightforward. Administrators can upgrade existing instances in place using the Cloud Foundry CLI, specifying Valkey 9.1 as the target engine.

As for the reason behind the decision, Cloud.gov explicitly points to Redis’s licensing changes in 2024. Those changes prompted the creation of Valkey as a community-led fork of the previously open-source Redis codebase.

Valkey is now maintained under the Linux Foundation, with contributions from developers and organizations across the industry. It retains an open-source licensing model, which Cloud.gov identifies as important for the long-term availability of its managed caching service.

The platform explains that adopting Valkey allows it to continue providing a compatible in-memory data store while relying on licensing terms it can support long term.

For additional details, see the official announcement.