Deepin 25.3 Adds Freeze Protection, AI Improvements, and Better Recovery

The Deepin team has just released Deepin 25.3, the latest version of their China-developed, immutable Debian-based Linux distro. One of the most useful changes is a new freeze-protection mechanism that keeps core desktop components accessible if the system becomes extremely unresponsive.

In other words, under heavy load, you should still be able to get to the taskbar, the app launcher, and the System Monitor to see what’s going on and kill off the offending processes.

The devs have also been working on application startup performance, particularly the Control Center and the various office apps. System logs are now capped at 5GB by default and will automatically stop logging when disk space falls below 5% to prevent them from getting out of hand.

Deepin 25.3

On the kernel side, Deepin 25.3 upgrades the default Linux kernel to 6.6.159, with fixes for several security vulnerabilities and boot issues on certain devices. For users with more modern hardware, 6.18.56 is available via Kernel Manager.

UOS AI, Deepin’s own AI assistant, can now create reminders, scheduled tasks, and recurring tasks from natural language. Moreover, it now has a whole-disk knowledge base so you can search the contents of authorized local files. There’s also a unified interface that brings MCP, Skills, and the various AI agents together.

Regarding system recovery, the immutable system in Deepin now allows snapshots to be stored on local disk, USB stick, and external HDD, with the ability to restore directly from a snapshot stored at a given location. The backup and rollback process has also been tweaked to reduce the amount of additional disk space consumed during an upgrade.

For the desktop, the update brings several fixes to Treeland (Deepin’s Wayland compositor), including Xwayland compatibility issues, incorrect window rendering when maximizing or going into fullscreen, and input method issues. The login screen has also been tweaked to ensure the controls are readable on light wallpapers.

On the Graphics support side, the NVIDIA Container Toolkit is now preinstalled to enable GPU acceleration for Linyaps containerized applications. The installer will also be able to automatically pick an appropriate NVIDIA driver version based on the graphics hardware that it detects.

Several bundled apps have received improvements as well. Image Viewer now supports cropping, rotation, annotations, mosaics, and blurring all within the viewer itself. Document Viewer now remembers your last position and layout, and Text Editor now has Markdown support.

On top of that, File Manager has an expandable directory tree in the sidebar, Calendar now supports third-party schedules, and App Store has proxy configuration options as well as more accessible installation error information.

Finally, Deepin 25.3 fixes several security issues in various components (Qt, curl, FFmpeg, glibc, OpenVPN, BlueZ, Xorg, and nginx), and the team has addressed some command injection, permission validation, and information disclosure issues in various system utilities.

For more details, see the release announcement.