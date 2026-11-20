Noctalia, the native Wayland desktop shell for compositors such as Hyprland, Niri, Sway, and labwc, has released version 5.6, with a new font scaling option that lets users adjust text sizes throughout the shell without affecting icon sizes or interface spacing. The setting is under Settings > Appearance > Accessibility > Font Scale.

Moreover, Noctalia now follows the system font family by default, reading GNOME or GTK font preferences while preserving explicitly configured fonts. The Settings window respects system font size changes, including GNOME’s Large Text accessibility option.

The default color palette has also been updated with softer midnight-blue surfaces and a lavender-gray light variant. Icon themes supporting the FollowsColorScheme property, including Breeze, Tela, and Colloid, can now automatically recolor supported elements using the shell’s active palette.

On top of that, Noctalia 5.6 addresses several rendering issues, particularly on displays using fractional scaling. Images, avatars, and text now align more precisely with the pixel grid, producing sharper results. Images are decoded at their displayed dimensions, while panels and popups briefly wait for pending image decoding to avoid showing blank icons when opened.

Related fixes ensure that the compositor’s preferred fractional scaling survives display configuration changes. NVIDIA users also benefit from corrected window resizing behavior, with changes applied on the next frame.

On the performance side, startup no longer blocks during PipeWire initialization. Icon searches are optimized through indexed theme directories and GTK icon caches, while child process management now uses pidfd instead of periodic polling.

The dock received usability improvements. Clicking an application’s icon now activates its most recently used window, and application ordering is preserved across configuration reloads and visibility changes. Fixes to minimized-window handling boost compatibility with compositors that rely on the wlr-foreign-toplevel-management protocol.

The application launcher now supports searching for common Unicode characters, including punctuation, arrows, mathematical symbols, Greek letters, and box-drawing characters. Users can find them by name or Unicode codepoint.

Other additions include Open and Show in folder actions for screenshot notifications, drag-and-drop reordering of list settings, and a new automatic bar-layer mode that moves the bar to the Overlay layer when an attached panel opens.

Finally, there’s an important packaging change. Lock screen authentication now runs through a separate noctalia-pam-helper executable, which distributions must include in their packages. Without it, the lock screen cannot authenticate users.

For more information, see the changelog or visit Noctalia’s website.