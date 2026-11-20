Docker unveils a new brand identity and logo, reflecting its growing focus on AI agents, security, and trusted development environments.

Docker has unveiled a new brand identity, including a redesigned version of its iconic whale logo, as the company expands its focus beyond containers to address the security and management challenges introduced by AI agents.

Announced today, the rebranding reflects Docker’s ambition to position itself as a platform for securely running and managing autonomous AI agents while continuing to support its established container technologies.

According to Docker, the shift is caused by a fundamental difference between traditional containerized applications and AI agents. Containers isolate workloads, while AI agents make independent decisions about which commands to execute, which resources to access, and what changes to make.

This autonomy introduces security and governance challenges that conventional workload isolation cannot fully address. Docker argues developers and organizations alike need further mechanisms to control agent behavior, restrict access to sensitive resources, and monitor automated actions without sacrificing AI-driven development benefits.

To support this direction, the company highlights products such as Docker Sandboxes, which provide isolated execution environments for AI coding agents, and Docker AI Governance, which focuses on policies, access controls, and oversight of agent activities.

Despite the new emphasis on AI, Docker makes clear that it is not abandoning containers. The company says container technology is continuing to be essential to today’s software development and will continue to play a central role in its products.

Alongside the strategic change, Docker has introduced a refreshed visual identity, including a redesigned version of Moby, its familiar whale mascot, intended to reflect the company’s evolution while maintaining its recognizable identity. The changes also extend to Docker’s website and broader corporate branding.

For more details, see Docker’s announcement.