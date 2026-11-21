KDE Plasma 6.9 will improve KWin performance, reduce NVIDIA GPU power consumption, and add better Chinese, Japanese, and Korean text input.

KDE developers have shared another round of improvements planned for the upcoming Plasma 6.9 desktop environment, scheduled for release in late February.

Starting with performance, KWin’s screenshot functionality has been optimized, allowing Spectacle and other applications using the compositor’s screenshot plugin to capture images faster. Another change adds overlay plane support for NVIDIA GPUs running driver version 615.78.08 or later, expected to reduce power consumption.

KWin also gains better protection against problematic third-party plugins. If a plugin repeatedly crashes the compositor, KWin will unload it after two crashes to prevent additional issues. A workaround also addresses a Linux kernel problem causing visual stuttering when opening and closing windows on some systems.

On the technical side, KWin’s screenshot and color picker plugins no longer depend directly on OpenGL, and the Kicker application menu gains an option to display a text label alongside its icon, matching functionality already available in Kickoff.

As for new features, Plasma’s on-screen keyboard now includes text composers for Chinese, Japanese, and Korean. Users can also adjust the blinking rate of a text cursor in most applications or disable blinking entirely.

Several usability refinements are also planned. On multi-monitor systems, selecting Display Configuration from the desktop context menu will open the settings page focused on that screen. Additionally, Font Management is moving out of System Settings into a standalone application, reducing clutter in the settings interface.

The Accessibility settings page will include direct links to display scaling and font size controls, while synchronizing desktop settings with Plasma Login Manager will now also transfer Night Light preferences.

Regarding bug fixes, Plasma 6.9 addresses a desktop freeze that could occur when attempting to add widgets to an already full desktop. Disk automounting rules targeting specific drives should also work more reliably thanks to persistent disk identification.

Other fixes improve web application icons in Task Manager, correct blurry desktop labels at certain scaling factors, restore Spectacle’s last-used capture mode setting, and resolve a Wayland keyboard shortcut issue affecting Yakuake.

Finally, Plasma will avoid unnecessary animated image processing for files containing only a single frame, lowering resource usage. Plasma Login Manager will also stop displaying sessions marked as hidden.

For more information about the upcoming changes, see KDE’s “This Week in Plasma” blog post.