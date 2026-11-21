DietPi 10.9 adds support for new Odroid and Orange Pi boards, expands its software catalog, and improves Raspberry Pi management.

DietPi, the lightweight Debian-based Linux distribution optimized for single-board computers and server applications, has released version 10.9, introducing images for several new single-board computers. These include the Odroid C5 with Amlogic’s S905X5M processor and the Orange Pi 6 and 6 Plus, both featuring the 12-core CIX P1 SoC.

Support has also been added for the Orange Pi Zero 4, featuring the Allwinner A733 processor and Gigabit Ethernet, and the Orange Pi 4A with the Allwinner T527. However, the latter currently has a kernel limitation that prevents proper CPU scheduling, leaving its cores running at a fixed 768 MHz. A proposed fix is under review.

On the software side, DietPi 10.9 adds four applications to its catalog. Among the most useful is Podman, the daemonless container engine providing Docker-compatible command-line and API interfaces. DietPi configures container storage under /mnt/dietpi_userdata/podman-data , with logging handled through the systemd journal and support for managing containers as systemd services using Quadlet.

Another addition is Paperless-ngx, a document management system converting scanned documents into searchable digital archives using OCR, automatic tagging, and full-text search. It is available for ARMv8 and x86_64 systems with at least 2 GiB of combined RAM and swap.

Other additions include Yuvomi, a self-hosted family organizer with calendars, tasks, meal planning, shopping lists, and budgeting, and SolidPing, an uptime monitoring solution offering status pages and notifications.

Raspberry Pi users also receive a new utility called dietpi-fan_control , designed to configure temperature-controlled cooling fans. Accessible from the command line or through dietpi-config under Performance Options, it supports hardware PWM, software PWM, and GPIO-based on/off fan control, depending on the hardware and software configuration.

For Raspberry Pi 5, the utility additionally enables users to customize the dedicated fan connector’s temperature thresholds, hysteresis, and fan speeds, providing more fine-grained control over cooling behavior.

DietPi 10.9 also includes several system improvements. Raspberry Pi systems now display warnings when the firmware detects undervoltage or excessive temperatures, and the network configuration tools gain more reliable Wi-Fi auto-reconnection and additional safeguards against incorrect static gateway settings.

On top of that, the dietpi-software utility now supports Bash tab completion for commands and application names. Its Node.js installer switches to the latest Long-Term Support release instead of the newest stable version, improving compatibility and maintaining continued updates on architectures no longer supported by newer non-LTS builds.

Other changes include Pi-hole v6 support in DietPi CloudShell, installable Linux kernel headers for Quartz64 devices, and improvements to the login banner, which now displays updated system information directly at the login prompt.

The release also removes Readarr and Mono from the software catalog. As a result, installation support for Sonarr, Radarr, Lidarr, and Jackett has been disabled on ARMv6 devices. Existing installations are not automatically removed, although users are recommended to migrate to supported alternatives.

Finally, several bug fixes address some reliability issues, including WireGuard clients losing network access when Docker is installed, SSH logins hanging because of unavailable NFS or SMB shares, and network configuration changes unexpectedly disconnecting remote sessions.

For more information, see the DietPi 10.9 changelog.