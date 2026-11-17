Mozilla has launched a rather odd public campaign against Microsoft. They’ve opened a helpline where Windows users can call in and complain about the way Microsoft will actively nudge you towards Edge even if you’ve selected a different default browser.

The campaign is running at the same time as Microsoft’s Ignite conference in San Francisco (advertising around the Moscone Center, the venue for the conference). The ads are styled as personal injury lawyer ads and are aimed at users who feel their browser preferences have been ignored and are therefore encouraged to come forward and share their story.

Mozilla launches campaign against Microsoft’s push for Edge.

And yes, the hotline is real. You can call 1-855-25-FIREFOX and leave a recorded message detailing your grievances about Microsoft’s browser practices.

According to Mozilla, the campaign comes after months of attempts to get Microsoft to do something about it have failed. In July, they published Over The Edge 2.0, an independent research report looking at how Windows, Edge, Bing and Copilot all impact browser choice.

The research by deceptive design experts Harry Brignull and Cennydd Bowles found that Microsoft is still using interface designs which actively discourage users from switching to other browsers or indeed from keeping their preferred defaults.

Examples cited by Mozilla include Windows Search and Widgets, which will open links in Edge irrespective of what the user’s default browser is. Windows can also be configured to keep Edge as the default for certain file types (e.g. PDFs) even if the user has subsequently changed their default browser.

Mozilla also points to Windows Backup, which attempts to restore Edge as the default browser during a PC restore, and Copilot, which will open web links via Microsoft’s browser experience rather than honoring the user’s preference.

Interestingly, Mozilla would point out that Microsoft has already shown itself to be able to provide a fairer experience. In the EEA, they’ve changed a number of browser-related behaviors to be in line with the EU’s Digital Markets Act.

The improvements haven’t been rolled out globally, though, so users in the US, UK and India are still subject to practices that Mozilla regards as detrimental to browser choice. The situation is similar in Europe, where there are still some issues around Copilot and browser defaults.

Mozilla says it passed the research on to Microsoft and had a discussion with them prior to launching the current campaign. Their ask was very simple: take the improvements already rolled out in Europe, extend them to all Windows users, and get rid of the remaining practices that are effectively overriding browser preferences.

No meaningful changes have been delivered, and Mozilla is now going straight to Microsoft’s biggest conference with their complaints, hoping the pressure of public scrutiny will be enough to get them anywhere.

For further details, see Mozilla’s official announcement.

Image credits: Mozilla