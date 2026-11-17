Bottles 67.7 has been released as a maintenance update for the Linux application that makes running Windows software and games using Wine easier.

One important fix concerns dependency installation. Previously, Bottles could fail to identify the Windows version correctly when Wine produced diagnostic messages or wrote to stderr, which could prevent dependency installers from running. Version 67.7 corrects this, allowing the Windows version to be detected properly in these situations.

The update also improves synchronization handling for Windows games. Gaming bottles now check if both the selected Wine runner and the Linux kernel support NTSync before enabling it. Similarly, Bottles warns users when they select a runner that does not support Esync, clarifying potential compatibility limitations.

Another fix addresses the initial setup process. Opening Bottles for the first time with an executable or file URL no longer causes initialization problems. Bottle creation now also stops if the application cannot prepare the required user profile, preventing partially configured environments.

Font management has been adjusted to avoid repeated refreshes when Wine’s wineboot utility modifies the fonts directory. The download mirror for the Courier New font has also been updated.

On the UI side, Bottles 67.7 fixes multiple issues involving GTK and libadwaita. These include problems with the drag-and-drop overlay, the empty state shown by the importer, and the installer resource button. The update also fixes playtime session cleanup when usage statistics are disabled.

Finally, Latvian has been added to the application’s language selector, Swedish translations have been updated, and the experimental Soda and Office installer catalogs have received updates.

For more information, see the release notes.