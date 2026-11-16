APT 3.3.8 has been released as the latest update to Debian’s package management system, with most changes coming from PikaOS, a Linux distro based on Debian unstable, and six improvements incorporated into APT’s upstream codebase.

One change affects package download verification. APT now calculates only the strongest trusted cryptographic hash, avoiding unnecessary computations during verification. This lowers processing overhead without changing the requirement to verify downloaded packages.

Another improvement allows the store and sqv methods to run in parallel, reducing time spent on operations that previously had to wait for each other.

Package cache generation has also improved. Constants previously processed repeatedly for individual package stanzas have been moved outside the main generation loop, cutting redundant work.

Dependency resolution is another area targeted by this release. APT now remembers results of checks on whether a package version satisfies a dependency, avoiding repeated evaluations of the same conditions.

On the networking side, APT now requests DNS SRV records for a host only once, cutting down redundant DNS queries during repository access.

The update also improves how APT handles repository configuration files. In particular, deb822-format .sources files are now considered when checking source-list timestamps, ensuring changes to these files are properly recognized.

Apart from the performance changes, APT 3.3.8 includes documentation updates clarifying that apt-get update always regenerates the package cache and describing DNS SRV record support in APT’s HTTP transport.

For additional details, refer to the APT package tracker.

APT 3.3.8 is part of the development series for Debian’s unstable branch. Users running Debian Stable or Ubuntu should not expect this version to appear in their regular repositories, as these distros generally maintain their own APT versions rather than adopting new upstream releases.