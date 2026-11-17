Tails 7.17.1 removes uBlock Origin to address a critical security flaw that could allow malicious websites to steal or manipulate user data.

Tails 7.17.1, a privacy-focused Linux distro, has released an emergency security update that temporarily removes the uBlock Origin extension from Tor Browser to address a critical cross-site scripting vulnerability.

The issue is a one-click universal XSS vulnerability that could allow a malicious website to inject arbitrary JavaScript into other sites. According to the Tails developers, an attacker could exploit it by tricking users into clicking a malicious page, possibly allowing the attacker to modify the behavior of visited websites and steal or manipulate their data.

Tails 7.17.1

The vulnerability is concerning because the attack is relatively easy for a malicious website to carry out. However, the developers say they are unaware of any attacks exploiting it in practice.

Both the Standard and Safer security levels in Tor Browser are affected, while the Safest level is not vulnerable. The developers also clarify that restarting Tails removes any malicious uBlock Origin configuration that might have been introduced through the vulnerability.

As a precaution, uBlock Origin has been completely removed from this release. The extension is expected to return as soon as the security issue can be resolved.

Apart from the security-related change, Tails 7.17.1 updates the Linux kernel to version 6.12.117, alongside several firmware packages. These updates improve compatibility with more recent hardware, including graphics cards and Wi-Fi adapters.

For existing users, automatic upgrades to Tails 7.17.1 are available from version 7.0 or later, preserving Persistent Storage. Those having problems with automatic upgrades can use the manual upgrade procedure instead.

New users can download the latest release as a USB image or an ISO image for DVDs and virtual machines. However, the developers warn that installing Tails instead of upgrading an existing USB stick will erase its Persistent Storage.

For more information, see the official announcement.