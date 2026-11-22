KaOS 2026.11 removes KDE Plasma and Qt 5, adopting Niri and Noctalia while continuing its transition away from systemd.

KaOS, the independent rolling-release Linux distro, has announced version 2026.11, its latest stable installation ISO, with KDE Plasma and Qt 5 now completely removed from the distro’s repositories.

The removal of Plasma follows the project’s decision to move away from systemd and adopt a Wayland-based desktop built around the Niri compositor and Noctalia shell. Developers say Plasma no longer fits the distribution’s new direction, especially its effort to reduce systemd dependencies.

KaOS 2026.11 ships with Niri 26.04 and Noctalia 5.6. The latter completes its version 5 rewrite and is now built directly on Wayland and OpenGL ES. New features include a screenshot region editor with annotation tools, cellular connectivity support through ModemManager, and collapsible settings groups.

KaOS 2026.11

Despite dropping Plasma, KaOS remains a Qt-focused distribution. The new ISO continues to ship Qt and KDE applications, including KDE Frameworks 6.32 and KDE Applications 26.08.3. Components of Plasma required by individual KDE applications, such as libplasma, remain available.

Another important change is the complete removal of Qt 5. Developers say the last major applications that depended on the older toolkit have migrated to Qt 6, allowing KaOS to eliminate it entirely after several years of end-of-life status.

On the system management side, KaOS continues its transition away from systemd, using Dinit 0.23, Turnstile, and seatd for service management and user sessions. Some systemd components remain necessary, mainly for udev and temporary file management, while elogind is retained exclusively for Polkit functionality.

To replace additional systemd services, the distribution now includes openrc-settingsd for locale, time, and synchronization management, alongside expanded console-setup functionality. The default login manager is greetd with the console-based Tuigreet. A graphical Noctalia Greeter is also available as an alternative.

The release also features KaOS Simple Settings, a GUI app for adjusting KConfig settings used by KDE applications without requiring the Plasma desktop. The addition of dex improves XDG autostart support under Niri, resolving permission-related issues affecting functions such as screen recording.

Under the hood, KaOS 2026.11 includes Linux kernel 7.2.15, Qt 6.12, Mesa 26.3.1, LLVM/Clang 23.1.5, Python 3.14.10, Rust 1.100, PipeWire 1.6.11, and Pacman 7.1. Other updated components include OpenSSH 10.5, ZFS 2.4.4, and Boost 1.92.

For more information, see the announcement.

The developers warn that running KaOS in VirtualBox requires 3D acceleration and the VMSVGA graphics controller due to Wayland compatibility limitations. Some privilege escalation operations may also fail because Polkit integration with Turnstile and seatd is not yet complete.

Image credits: KaOS