Linuxiac Weekly Wrap-Up: Week 46, 2026 (November 9 – 15)

Welcome to Week 46 of Linuxiac’s 2026 Weekly Roundup, your source for Linux and open-source news. Below are the key Linux and FOSS highlights from November 9 to 15.
Linux Distributions
This week brought four updates in the Linux world, and I’ve covered each one in the articles below.
- RHEL 10.3 Released with Linux Kernel 6.12, GCC 16, and Sealed Images
- Tails 7.17 Privacy-Focused Linux Distro Updates Tor Browser and Linux Kernel
- Deepin 25.3 Adds Freeze Protection, AI Improvements, and Better Recovery
- Slax 2026.11 Released with Debian 13, Redesigned Desktop, and AI Assistant
Software Updates
Here’s a summary of this week’s latest open-source software updates.
- Wine 11.22 Adds AVX Support on ARM64, Fixes 34 Bugs
- MATE Desktop Moves Closer to Native Wayland Support with Polo 1.0
- KDE Plasma 6.8.3 Released with KWin, Multi-GPU, and Desktop Fixes
- KDE Frameworks 6.32 Released with Safer File Transfers, Search Improvements
- Blender 5.3 Released with Gaussian Splatting, Vulkan by Default
- Hyprland 0.57.2 Fixes Crashes Under Heavy Load and Rendering Issues
- Noctalia 5.5 Wayland Shell Adds New Window Switcher Layouts
- Ubuntu Core 26 Now Available for Testing on Major Public Clouds
- Mozilla Firefox 160 Introduces Mini Window, Picture-in-Picture Speed Controls
- Mozilla Thunderbird 160 Fixes IMAP Email Deletion and Exchange Issues
- LibreOffice 26.8.3 Released with 45 Bug Fixes Across the Suite
- Rust 1.100 Stabilizes Never Type After a Decade of Development
- Microsoft Releases .NET 11 with C# 15, Runtime Improvements
- Nextcloud Releases Free Desktop Office Suite Built on Euro-Office
- Nginx Proxy Manager 2.17 Released with Security and SSL Fixes
- Extension Manager 0.7 Adds GNOME Shell Search Integration
- Ardour 9.10 DAW Released with Waveform and Automation Improvements
- Unraid OS 7.4 NAS Adds Multi-Network Docker Support, Mover Progress Tracking
- Podman 6.2 Released with Security Fixes, Kubernetes Improvements
- Shelly 3.3 Arch Linux Package Manager Gets a Redesigned Interface
- Immich 3.4 Photo and Video Management Solution Adds JPEG XL Support
- TLP 1.11 Linux Power-Management Tool Improves Laptop Power Profiles
- Rspamd 4.3 Spam Filtering System Gets Security Fixes, Better Phishing Detection
- Libreboot 26.11 Released with Full UEFI Support, Drops GRUB Payload
Must-Reads You Can’t Miss
The Linux and FOSS community also saw several notable developments. Key highlights include:
- Linus Torvalds Says AI-Assisted Linux Kernel Fixes Are Becoming the Norm
- Manjaro Linux Moves Toward Independent Community Governance
- openSUSE Tumbleweed Prepares to Replace YaST Installer with Agama
- FunOS Offers a Minimalist Ubuntu Experience with JWM Desktop
- Linux Gets a New XRAID Implementation with Up to 20x Faster Writes
- KDE Plasma 6.9 Will Launch XWayland Only When Needed
- KDE Plasma 6.9 to Improve Widgets, Panels, and Desktop Customization
- Firefox Offers Unlimited Free Built-In VPN Data Until January 2027
- Mozilla Thunderbird Previews Redesigned Desktop Settings
- Asahi Linux Moves from MIT to GPL Licensing, Expands M3 Support
- Steam Client Goes 64-Bit on Linux, Now Runs in Steam Runtime Container
- Cloudflare Open-Sources Kitesurf, Its Lightweight Browser Engine for AI Agents
- Darling Turns to AI to Accelerate macOS Compatibility on Linux
Hardware Updates
Purism is working on a new Linux phone, but it might not be affordable for everyone.
That’s all for this week. If you missed our previous wrap-up from Week 45 of 2026 (November 2 – 8), you can catch up here, where you’ll find Fedora Linux 45, openSUSE Leap 16.1, aerynOS 2026.11, Cinnamon 6.8, LXQt 2.5, NVIDIA 620.70.06, Kitty 0.50, mpv 0.42, FreeRDP 3.33, KDE Dolphin File Manager Gets Columns View, Raspberry Pi 5 16GB Price Jumps to $385, and many more.
As always, keep an eye on Linuxiac for the latest news from the Linux and open-source world.
Thanks for reading, and have a great week ahead!