Linuxiac Weekly Wrap-Up: Week 46, 2026 (November 9 – 15)

Catch up on the latest Linux news: RHEL 10.3, Wine 11.22, Blender 5.3, KDE Plasma 6.8.3, Firefox 160, Manjaro moves toward independent community governance, and more.

Welcome to Week 46 of Linuxiac’s 2026 Weekly Roundup, your source for Linux and open-source news. Below are the key Linux and FOSS highlights from November 9 to 15.

Linux Distributions

This week brought four updates in the Linux world, and I’ve covered each one in the articles below.

Software Updates

Here’s a summary of this week’s latest open-source software updates.

Must-Reads You Can’t Miss

The Linux and FOSS community also saw several notable developments. Key highlights include:

Hardware Updates

Purism is working on a new Linux phone, but it might not be affordable for everyone.

That’s all for this week. If you missed our previous wrap-up from Week 45 of 2026 (November 2 – 8), you can catch up here, where you’ll find Fedora Linux 45, openSUSE Leap 16.1, aerynOS 2026.11, Cinnamon 6.8, LXQt 2.5, NVIDIA 620.70.06, Kitty 0.50, mpv 0.42, FreeRDP 3.33, KDE Dolphin File Manager Gets Columns View, Raspberry Pi 5 16GB Price Jumps to $385, and many more.

As always, keep an eye on Linuxiac for the latest news from the Linux and open-source world.

Thanks for reading, and have a great week ahead!