The uutils project has released Rust Coreutils 0.13, the latest update to its Rust-based alternative to GNU Coreutils, the collection of essential command-line utilities on virtually every Linux system.

According to the official announcement, Rust Coreutils now passes 684 of the 707 GNU compatibility tests that run, achieving a 96.7% success rate. That’s 31 more passing tests than in version 0.12, although the test suite has expanded with 26 additional tests. There are currently 23 failing tests and no errors.

Much of the development work targets subtle differences that can cause existing shell scripts to behave unexpectedly. For example, sort now handles conflicting options more consistently with GNU. date improves formatting behavior, including locale-specific formats and fractional seconds. The dd utility also receives fixes for data conversions and handling certain output conditions.

Other compatibility improvements cover ls , which now handles time formatting and version-based sorting more accurately, and tail , which correctly follows symbolic links to their targets. Commands such as printf , seq , split , stat , and numfmt also receive fixes to make their behavior more closely match GNU Coreutils.

Another important area is file operation safety. The cp command no longer allows recursive copying through a symbolic link at the destination. Additionally, mv and ln now prevent certain operations that would replace directories with symbolic links.

Similarly, chmod , chown , and chgrp improve recursive directory traversal and root preservation checks. These changes are particularly relevant when utilities are used in automated scripts that modify files and directories.

Regarding performance, the biggest improvement concerns basenc , whose Base58 encoding and decoding operations are now about 35 times faster. On top of that, cut gains a 23% performance improvement, date becomes 22% faster, and join sees a 20% increase. The tr utility processes byte deletion more efficiently, while od now streams output line by line instead of buffering it.

Interestingly, the project’s efforts to match GNU behavior have benefited GNU Coreutils itself. During this development cycle, uutils contributors submitted 82 upstream commits, primarily adding tests for previously uncovered edge cases, along with fixes for tail and fmt.

For additional details, see the changelog.