Nginx releases security fixes for 10 vulnerabilities, including five dubbed NGINX2Shell that could allow attackers to crash workers or execute code.

Nginx has released two security updates, versions 1.30.7 (stable) and 1.31.9 (mainline), to address 10 newly disclosed vulnerabilities, including five that could allow unauthenticated attackers to execute arbitrary code on affected servers.

The most serious issues are five memory safety vulnerabilities, called NGINX2Shell, each with a critical CVSS 4.0 score of 9.2 from F5, the company behind Nginx. Successful exploitation might allow attackers to crash Nginx worker processes or execute commands with the worker process’s privileges.

Two of these flaws, CVE-2026-123007 and CVE-2026-123633, affect HTTP/2 processing and are especially troubling because they can be exploited remotely without authentication.

The first, CVE-2026-123007, involves memory corruption caused by incorrect HTTP/2 flow-control calculations. It affects Nginx versions dating back to 1.9.5, released in 2015, so the issue has existed for more than a decade.

The second, CVE-2026-123633, is a use-after-free vulnerability that can occur when Nginx incorrectly closes an active HTTP/2 connection while processing a request. It mainly affects deployments configured as reverse proxies. Security researchers at Wiz confirmed the severity of both issues by developing proof-of-concept exploits.

The three other critical vulnerabilities involve a use-after-free issue in the DNS resolver (CVE-2026-123634), one affecting HTTP/3 (CVE-2026-121810), and another in the mail proxy module (CVE-2026-113425). Their exploitability depends on the affected components being used and, in some cases, additional configuration.

Beyond these five, the security releases address five more vulnerabilities. Among them is CVE-2026-118899, which can trigger an infinite loop while reading a client request body over TLS 1.3, potentially causing a denial-of-service condition.

Other fixes address a NULL pointer dereference when using PROXY protocol version 2, a buffer overflow involving the alias and try_files directives, a client certificate validation bypass under specific SNI configurations, and insufficient validation in the stream module’s ssl_preread function.

According to the official Nginx security advisories, nearly all these vulnerabilities affect both the stable and mainline branches. With that said, administrators running affected Nginx installations are strongly advised to upgrade to version 1.30.7 or 1.31.9, depending on their branch, or install security-patched packages from their Linux distributions as soon as possible.

For environments where an immediate upgrade is not possible, temporarily disabling HTTP/2 can mitigate CVE-2026-123007 and CVE-2026-123633. However, this does not fix the remaining vulnerabilities, so applying the security updates remains essential.

For further technical details, refer to the official Nginx security advisories and Wiz Research’s analysis, which documents the HTTP/2 remote code execution vulnerabilities and their exploitation conditions.