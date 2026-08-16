Linuxiac Weekly Wrap-Up: Week 33, 2026 (August 10 – 16)

Welcome to Week 33 of Linuxiac’s 2026 Weekly Roundup, your source for Linux and open-source news. Below are the key Linux and FOSS highlights from August 10 to 16.
Linux Distributions
This week brought four updates in the Linux world, and I’ve covered each one in the articles below.
- Manjaro 26.1 Essentially Goes Final with Linux Kernel 7.1 and Plasma 6.7
- TUXEDO OS Debian-Based Open Beta Is Now Available for Testing
- Arch-Based Omarchy 4.0 “Quattro” Is Here with Its Biggest Desktop Overhaul Yet
- SparkyLinux 8.4 Brings Back 32-Bit Support for Older PCs
Software Updates
In addition, here is a summary of the latest open-source software updates featured this week.
- GNOME 51 Beta Released with New Fingerprint UI, Blur Support, and More
- KDE Frameworks 6.29 Adds ZIP64 Writing, Expands HEIF Support
- APT 3.3.3 Introduces Initial Interactive Command-Line Help
- OpenSSH 10.5 Fixes Security Flaws as Project Responds to AI-Assisted Bug Discovery
- Mojo 1.0 Programming Language Officially Released
- GeForce NOW Linux App Exits Beta, Adds Flatpak Repository
- QEMU 11.1 Adds RISC-V Big-Endian Support, ARM Nested Virtualization
- Raspberry Pi Imager 2.0.11 Brings Safer Image Writing, Better Customization
- Flatpak 1.18.1 Fixes Sandbox Escape and Root Privilege Escalation Flaws
- WireGuard Easy 15.4 Released with OAuth Support
- Rsync 3.5 File Synchronization Tool Released with 33 Security Fixes
- Podman 6.1 Adds Volume Renaming, Machine Restart
- Apache NetBeans 31 IDE Adds Java Lambda Breakpoints, Improves Code Completion
- Wireshark 4.6.8 Packet Analyzer Released with Bug Fixes and Protocol Updates
- Bottles 66 Released with UMU Integration, Adaptive Launch
- nnn 5.3 Terminal File Manager Adds Native Preview Pane, Better Fuzzy Filtering
- NVIDIA’s Nemotron 3.5 Lightning AI Model Lands on Ubuntu via Snap
Must-Reads You Can’t Miss
The Linux and FOSS community also saw several notable developments. Key highlights include:
- Debian Celebrates 33 Years of Free and Open Source Software
- Debian Opens Vote on the Future of AI-Assisted Contributions
- Debian Testing “Forky” Users Can Now Enjoy KDE Plasma 6.7
- Linux Mint 22.3 Gets New HWE ISOs Powered by Linux Kernel 7.0
- This New Nextcloud Client Looks Surprisingly Good Already
- KDE Plasma 6.8 to Bring Bi-Directional RDP Clipboard Sync
- KDE Plasma 6.6 Gets Three Years of LTS Support
- GNOME Shares Its Vision for the Future of GNOME Shell
- Bazaar Joins GNOME Circle, Targets GNOME 52 as GNOME Software Successor
- Xfce’s Wayland Compositor Gets Second Preview with Better Window and Input Handling
- Nitrux Linux Unveils New Workspace Environment Built Around Hyprland
- GIMP 3.4 Takes Shape with New Project Format and Better PSD Support
- BlueFerry Brings iMessage and SMS from iPhone to Linux Over Bluetooth
- OpenAI Launches Official ChatGPT Desktop App for Linux in Preview
- Cloudflare Releases Cloudflare OS as Open Source for AI Agents and App Building
That’s all for this week. If you missed our previous wrap-up from Week 32 of 2026 (August 3 – 9), you can catch up here, where you’ll find CachyOS August 2026 Release, DietPi 10.6, KDE Plasma 6.7.4, IceWM 4.1, Wine 11.15, Mesa 26.2, FFmpeg 9.0, Bottles 65, KDE Linux Nears Beta, Google Chrome Quietly Arrives on ARM64 Linux, and many more.
Be sure to keep an eye on Linuxiac for the latest updates from the Linux and open-source world.
Have a great week ahead!