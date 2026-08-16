Linuxiac Weekly Wrap-Up: Week 33, 2026 (August 10 – 16)

Catch up on the latest Linux news: Manjaro 26.1, Omarchy 4.0, GNOME 51 Beta, OpenSSH 10.5, Podman 6.1, KDE Plasma 6.6 gets three years of LTS support, and more.

Welcome to Week 33 of Linuxiac’s 2026 Weekly Roundup, your source for Linux and open-source news. Below are the key Linux and FOSS highlights from August 10 to 16.

Linux Distributions

This week brought four updates in the Linux world, and I’ve covered each one in the articles below.

Software Updates

In addition, here is a summary of the latest open-source software updates featured this week.

Must-Reads You Can’t Miss

The Linux and FOSS community also saw several notable developments. Key highlights include:

That’s all for this week. If you missed our previous wrap-up from Week 32 of 2026 (August 3 – 9), you can catch up here, where you’ll find CachyOS August 2026 Release, DietPi 10.6, KDE Plasma 6.7.4, IceWM 4.1, Wine 11.15, Mesa 26.2, FFmpeg 9.0, Bottles 65, KDE Linux Nears Beta, Google Chrome Quietly Arrives on ARM64 Linux, and many more.

Be sure to keep an eye on Linuxiac for the latest updates from the Linux and open-source world.

Have a great week ahead!