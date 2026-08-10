Debian Testing “Forky” Users Can Now Enjoy KDE Plasma 6.7

KDE Plasma 6.7 is now available in Debian Testing “Forky,” giving users access to the latest desktop improvements ahead of Debian 14.

Debian Testing users running the KDE Plasma desktop have a nice upgrade waiting for them, as the Plasma 6.7 series has now made its way into the “Forky” repositories.

The move updates Debian Testing from Plasma 6.6, with core components like Plasma Desktop and Plasma Workspace now at version 6.7.2. Users tracking Debian’s testing branch can now enjoy the latest major Plasma series without pulling packages from Debian Unstable.

KDE released Plasma 6.7 in June, introducing many desktop improvements centered on productivity, usability, theming, graphics, and performance.

KDE Plasma 6.7 desktop environment is now available in Debian Testing.

Among the most notable additions are:

Per-screen virtual desktops, allowing each monitor to manage its virtual desktops independently.

Improved printing, including active print-job counts, easier access to shared Windows printers, and a new print queue management tool.

Discover improvements, with redesigned application cards, better sorting and grouping, and a more prominent Install button.

Updated theming, including refreshed Oxygen and Air themes, Breeze visual refinements, and an early preview of the new Union theming system.

Simultaneous ICC color management and HDR support on compatible displays.

Performance and power-use optimizations, particularly for CPU-rendered applications, fullscreen windows, and systems using integrated Intel graphics.

Plasma 6.7 also introduces several smaller usability enhancements, including a microphone volume test, press-and-hold support for special characters on the virtual keyboard, faster virtual desktop switching from Overview, drag-and-drop management of favorite applications, and broader support for Wayland protocols and portals.

Forky is the current Debian Testing branch and will eventually become Debian 14, expected in the summer of 2027. However, the Plasma version available in Testing today should not necessarily be seen as what the final stable release will include.

KDE Plasma 6.8 is currently scheduled for October 14, 2026, leaving Debian developers plenty of time to potentially bring the newer series into Testing, where it could eventually make its way into the final Debian 14 release.

For now, however, that is beside the point. For Debian Testing users, the immediate takeaway is that Plasma 6.7 is now available in Forky, bringing the latest desktop improvements to those already tracking the testing branch.