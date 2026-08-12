Mojo 1.0 Programming Language Officially Released

Modular has announced the release of Mojo 1.0 as part of the broader Modular 26.5 release, the first stable version of its Python-inspired programming language since its public debut in 2023.

For those unfamiliar with it, Mojo is a systems programming language that combines Python-like syntax with the performance and low-level capabilities needed for demanding workloads. It is particularly focused on high-performance CPU and GPU programming, as well as other accelerator hardware.

The road to 1.0 involved many changes to the language. Variables are now consistently declared using var , closures have been unified, Mojo has moved to a single Pointer type, and several parts of the language have been renamed to make terminology more consistent.

Mojo 1.0 also introduces Python-style lambda syntax for inline closures. The language server has received substantial work, improving the editing experience in VS Code and other editors that support the Language Server Protocol.

Memory-safety diagnostics have improved as well. Mojo can now detect problems involving invalidated references, including when operations like appending to a list invalidate existing references. The standard library also uses where clauses more consistently, which can include descriptive messages to make failures easier to understand.

The release additionally marks the Mojo AI Skills as ready for 1.0. These cover tasks including creating new projects, GPU programming, and porting code from other programming languages.

Mojo has already become a core part of Modular’s own technology stack used for high-performance kernels behind the company’s MAX platform, while developers can use the language to write custom GPU kernels targeting hardware from vendors including NVIDIA, AMD, and Apple.

Modular says future Mojo development will work toward making it a more complete general-purpose systems programming language. Planned additions include a robust asynchronous programming model, pattern matching, unions, and other language capabilities that did not make the 1.0 cutoff.

Another important piece of the roadmap concerns open source. While parts of the Mojo ecosystem are already available as open source, Modular says it intends to progressively open more of the language and remains committed to open-sourcing the Mojo compiler and toolchain in 2026.

More details about the release, including the complete list of language, standard library, and tooling changes, are available in the official announcement.

Image credits: Modular