TUXEDO OS Debian-Based Open Beta Is Now Available for Testing

The first public beta of the redesigned TUXEDO OS is now available, marking the distro’s move away from Ubuntu to Debian Testing.

TUXEDO Computers has opened public testing of the next-generation TUXEDO OS, giving users their first chance to try the distribution after its major switch from Ubuntu to Debian Testing.

In July, the company revealed that Ubuntu would no longer serve as the distribution’s foundation, ending the model under which TUXEDO combined an Ubuntu LTS base with newer kernels, graphics components, browsers, and KDE software maintained on top.

According to TUXEDO, maintaining that approach became increasingly difficult as Ubuntu LTS releases aged. Newer software depended on libraries that were unavailable or too old in the base. Additionally, the company cited Canonical’s growing emphasis on Snap as another reason for seeking greater independence.

The replacement is Debian Testing, which TUXEDO plans to use permanently instead of moving to Debian Stable when the current Testing branch becomes Debian 14 “Forky.” The company calls this approach “Continuous Debian,” allowing TUXEDO OS to keep its hybrid model while using a much newer package base.

TUXEDO OS Open Beta

The desktop stack is already up to date. The beta ships with KDE Plasma 6.7.2, KDE Frameworks 6.26, and Qt 6.10.2, and uses Wayland as the graphics platform. The system is powered by TUXEDO’s Linux kernel 7.1.6.2 build.

Visually, the experience remains unmistakably TUXEDO OS. The company’s familiar branding and Plasma customizations are present, alongside applications such as Dolphin, Konsole, Firefox, Thunderbird, and KDE Discover.

Another major change is already fully in place: Btrfs is now the default filesystem. The company says that when Btrfs is used, Snapper automatically creates system snapshots before package-management operations like installing updates or software. If something goes wrong, users can roll the system back to an earlier state. Users can also create manual snapshots before major configuration changes.

TUXEDO has also confirmed that Btrfs will be the default not only in the ISO installer, but also for WebFAI installations and new systems shipped by the company. Users will remain free to choose another filesystem during installation, although doing so means giving up the integrated snapshot and rollback functionality.

The transition has one important limitation for existing users. TUXEDO says a reliable, safe crossgrade from the current Ubuntu-based TUXEDO OS to the new Debian-based release isn’t possible, so a clean installation will be required. A migration guide is planned before the final release to help users transfer personal data.

Users who prefer to stay on an Ubuntu-based system will not be left without an option. TUXEDO plans to provide an upgrade path from the existing Ubuntu 24.04-based TUXEDO OS Legacy to Kubuntu 26.04.

The company says TUXEDO OS Legacy will continue receiving regular support until mid-2027, with security-critical and essential components maintained through 2029. For now, however, the focus is firmly on the new Debian generation.

The new Debian-based Open Beta ISO is now available for download from TUXEDO’s website. Keep in mind, however, that it is not yet intended for production machines.