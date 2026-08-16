Debian Celebrates 33 Years of Free and Open Source Software

Founded in 1993 by Ian Murdock, Debian celebrates 33 years as one of the most influential projects in the Linux ecosystem.

Today, August 16, the Debian Project officially celebrates its 33rd birthday, marking more than three decades of development led mostly by a global community of volunteers. As part of Debian Day 2026, at least 19 community meetings will take place on three continents.

Debian dates back to August 16, 1993, when Ian Murdock, then a student at Purdue University, announced his intention to set up a new Linux distribution.

“This is just to announce the imminent completion of a brand-new Linux release, which I’m calling the Debian Linux Release.”

A bold move, especially considering that, back then, the very idea of a Linux “distribution” was still something new and, to many, probably a rather unusual undertaking.

He wanted Debian to be developed in an open, collaborative way, in accordance with the principles of both the Linux and the GNU Project.

The ideas were later set out more formally in the Debian Manifesto; instead of producing yet another collection of loosely put-together software packages, Murdock envisioned a Linux-based operating system carefully maintained and developed with the involvement of its users and the wider free software community. The rest is history.

Today, Debian has long since grown beyond being just another “distribution.” It’s a benchmark that helps set the standards, one of the brightest stars in the free software world, and probably the best fit for the phrase, “you really can’t go wrong with it.”

The project’s impact is now felt well beyond the circle of those who maintain Debian. The package ecosystem and associated infrastructure serve as the basis for a large family of Debian-based distributions, and Debian itself still supports desktops, servers, cloud environments, embedded devices, and all other types of systems.

More importantly, Debian has kept most of the identity intended at its founding: a community-developed distribution rather than one driven by the commercial interests of a single company. This approach has enabled it to remain a significant force in the Linux world despite major changes in both hardware and software over the past thirty years.

Debian Day has now become an annual event held on August 16, with local communities arranging meetings, talks, installation events, and informal celebrations worldwide. For its 33rd anniversary, Debian says at least 19 such gatherings will take place on three continents.

So, thirty-three years after Ian Murdock first began the project, Debian is still not only an actively developed Linux distribution but also one of the projects that helped define how a large, international free software community can build and maintain an operating system together.

Happy 33rd birthday, Debian!