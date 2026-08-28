Ubuntu 26.04.1 LTS Released, 24.04 LTS Upgrades Coming in a Few Weeks

Ubuntu 26.04.1 LTS “Resolute Raccoon” is now available as the first point release in the 26.04 long-term support series, bringing refreshed installation media that includes security updates, bug fixes, and other important corrections released since the original April launch.

As usual for Ubuntu’s first LTS point release, there are no new headline desktop features. Instead, the focus is on consolidating several months of maintenance work into updated images, giving users installing Ubuntu from scratch a more up-to-date starting point and reducing the number of packages to download immediately after installation.

Canonical says the new media includes security updates and fixes for other high-severity bugs, with stability and compatibility with Ubuntu 26.04 LTS as the priority. On the kernel side, Ubuntu 26.04.1 continues with the Linux 7.0 series.

Ubuntu 26.04.1 LTS (Resolute Raccoon)

The first point release is also usually especially important for users still running Ubuntu 24.04 LTS. Traditionally, the .1 milestone is when Canonical begins opening the normal LTS-to-LTS upgrade path more broadly. This time, however, there will be a short additional wait.

According to the Ubuntu Release Team, Ubuntu 24.04 LTS users will be offered the automatic upgrade to Ubuntu 26.04.1 through Update Manager a couple of weeks after the release. Canonical says the delay is needed while it prepares planned backports to address regressions in a recent version of rust-coreutils.

Users who do not want to wait for the automatic offer can initiate the upgrade manually with do-release-upgrade -d .

Alongside the main Ubuntu release, Kubuntu 26.04.1 LTS, Ubuntu Budgie 26.04.1 LTS, Lubuntu 26.04.1 LTS, Ubuntu Kylin 26.04.1 LTS, Ubuntu Studio 26.04.1 LTS, Xubuntu 26.04.1 LTS, Edubuntu 26.04.1 LTS, and Ubuntu Cinnamon 26.04.1 LTS are also now available.

Ubuntu Desktop, Server, Cloud, and Core receive five years of standard maintenance calculated from the original Ubuntu 26.04 LTS release, while the official flavors receive three years. Canonical also offers additional security coverage through Expanded Security Maintenance.

For existing Ubuntu 26.04 users, nothing special needs to be installed to “move” to 26.04.1. Keeping the system fully updated brings in the same package updates included on the refreshed installation media.