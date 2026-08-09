DietPi 10.6 Adds Support for Orange Pi 4 Pro, Zero 3W, and New Odroid Boards

DietPi 10.6 expands its SBC support with new images for Orange Pi 4 Pro, Zero 3W, and Odroid M1, M1S, and M2 devices.

DietPi 10.6 has been released as the latest version of the lightweight, performance-focused Debian-based Linux distribution, primarily for single-board computers.

The biggest change is the addition of official support and installation images for the Orange Pi 4 Pro and Orange Pi Zero 3W, both powered by the Allwinner A733 SoC. The release also extends DietPi’s Odroid lineup with support for the Odroid M1, M1S, and M2, boards based on Rockchip’s RK3568, RK3566, and RK3588 SoCs.

Beyond the new boards, DietPi 10.6 brings improvements to DietPi-Banner, the information screen shown when users log into a DietPi system. It now shows disk space usage for any mounted drive, including dynamically mounted locations, as well as failed systemd services and active Fail2Ban bans.

Additionally, network statistics have been expanded as DietPi-Banner can now display received and transmitted traffic not only for the default network interface but also across Ethernet, Wi-Fi, and VPN interfaces, including those in different network namespaces.

DietPi’s kernel builds for Allwinner, Amlogic, and Rockchip-based SBCs now include a driver required by certain ASUS USB keyboards. Plus, the DietPi-Software utility has enabled installation of the Kubo IPFS node on RISC-V systems.

For BirdNET-Go users, DietPi now configures the path to the ONNX Runtime library during installation or reinstallation, allowing the software to access additional bird classifier models. In addition, the installer has been fixed to correctly detect newer BirdNET-Go releases after their download URLs began including an additional date suffix.

On the bug-fix side, the release improves system stability on the Orange Pi Zero 2W. The Wi-Fi driver now loads only when Wi-Fi is explicitly enabled, and CPU voltage ramp delays have been added to address stability problems reported by users.

Petitboot support has meanwhile been repaired on the Odroid N2 and HC4. According to the developers, changes to DietPi’s base boot script had prevented several required Petitboot workarounds from being applied correctly.

DietPi-Config fixes an issue where scanning for wireless networks could return an empty list when a hidden network with an empty SSID was in range. The release also resolves a regression from DietPi 10.5 that caused Bluetooth to always appear enabled in DietPi-Config, making it impossible to enable the service when it was disabled.

Another notable fix concerns Immich. Recent breaking changes in Immich v3 caused fresh installations through DietPi-Software to fail. DietPi’s installation code has been updated to support the new release. Existing installations can apply the changes by reinstalling DietPi software IDs 215 and 216, with the latter covering Immich Machine Learning when installed.

Finally, DietPi-Benchmark no longer creates an unintended /dietpi-benchmark_testfile directory when users run a Full benchmark followed by a Custom Filesystem benchmark, and the missing mount-selection menu in that scenario has been restored as well.

For additional details, see the changelog. Existing users can upgrade through the distribution’s standard update mechanism, while installation images for the newly supported boards are available through the project’s usual download channels.