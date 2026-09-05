Brave Says Its Browser Loads Pages 20% Faster Than Major Rivals

Brave has published a new round of desktop browser benchmarks claiming its browser uses significantly fewer system resources than Chrome, Microsoft Edge, and Firefox while also loading pages faster.
According to Brave’s testing, the browser used 44% less CPU, 28% less memory, and 10% less energy on average compared with the three competing browsers. It also completed page loads 20% faster while transferring 26% less inbound data and 39% less outbound data.
The biggest difference was in CPU use. Brave averaged about 33% CPU usage, while Chrome used 47%, Edge 53%, and Firefox 78%. For memory, Brave used about 1.2 GB, compared to 1.75 GB for Chrome, 1.62 GB for Edge, and 1.65 GB for Firefox.
Brave also says its built-in ad and tracker blocking is a big reason for these results. By stopping ads, analytics scripts, tracking pixels, and other third-party requests from loading, the browser has less network traffic and less work to do.
In page-loading tests, Brave took about 4.4 seconds to fully load a page. Chrome took 5.1 seconds, Firefox 5.3 seconds, and Edge 6 seconds.
However, when measuring Largest Contentful Paint, which is when the main content appears, Brave and Chrome both averaged about 2.4 seconds, with Edge and Firefox just behind at 2.5 seconds.
This means Brave’s main advantage comes after the main content is visible, since there are fewer background ads, trackers, analytics requests, and delayed scripts to process.
Network usage showed a similar trend. Brave received about 4.4 MB of data per page, while Chrome got 4.8 MB, Firefox 6.3 MB, and Edge 6.8 MB. For outbound traffic, Brave averaged 0.18 MB, compared to 0.25 MB for Firefox, 0.30 MB for Edge, and 0.34 MB for Chrome.
The tests used an Apple Mac Mini with an M2 chip and 8 GB of memory, running macOS 26.5.1. Brave tested the landing pages of the 50 most popular websites, based on Brave Search stats, and repeated each test ten times with clean browser profiles.
The tested versions were Brave 1.92.139, Chrome 150, Edge 150, and Firefox 146. Just to mention that Brave, Chrome, and Edge all use Chromium, while Firefox uses Mozilla’s Gecko engine.
It’s also important to note that Brave did these tests itself, not an independent group. However, the company shared details about its testing setup and methods, so others can check or repeat the results.
Image credits: Brave
11 Comments
Brave is the gross browser run by the gross people, look at their nasty past. Gross.
Think Firefox CEO’s financial compensation to be pretty gross.
Too bad Firefox is going down… hope Ladybird can pick up where this once legendary browser used to be.
I believe that yes the brave and really faster, on youtube for example it reproduces the video first and then fully load the page, no other navigor that I know does this.
I use to use Brave just to watch youtube streams/live because there is something with Firefox that google services ask me for captchas all the times and its very slow to load, BUT, I found that Brave write almost the entire stream or something else to disk, not really sure because I didnt research further, but after 1 hour of watching a stream, in Linux, system monitor says that Brave wrote more than 3.5 gb on disk. Since SDD I always check how much data write apps, there is no problem with small or low quantity of writes, but to watch a stream or live, that I can leave the computer playing all the time is not good for my disk, didn’t check again if this still happening with newer versions.
I was never aware of any issue like this and have never noticed this on android or linux and I do alot of streaming. All video is going to have to be loaded to memory to work even if its just temp mem maybe you need more ram?
I stop using Brave more than a year ago and didn’t check it again (disk write), its installed anyway and I use in some cases where a site don’t want to work well with Firefox, but I leave of daily use because of that, I just google it and found a lot of complains about that in 2023, but its seem to no be only Brave, it was a massive cache writing from Chromium also something called “Crashpad”, anyway, I like Firefox, and got Brave only for youtube, now only for some sites but not for daily use. Got plenty of free RAM for my needs and I use to have no more than two tabs at the same time.
ok
“Brave also says its built-in ad and tracker blocking is a big reason for these results.”
And pig’s fly… Firefox is fast as well with uBlock Origin! Thy did of curse not include that.
Any Chromium based browser is crap.
firefox is crap since they want to collect more data with no option to opt in or out during 1st use. They also auto opt-in people to data collection last year with a update. Brave does not need money from google. Firefox built in tracker blocker is crap and can cause issues.
I can say the same but reverse it.
Helium is faster than Brave with uBlock Origin preinstalled running Chromium 152.
Any Firefox based browser is crap.
brave includes ublock origin if you prefer that over there fork or want to use it plus 3 other extensions they maintain brave://settings/extensions/v2. I stopped using firefox over a year ago and will never return. I did not use brave on android for a while but it has improved a lot and it is now my main browser on android also. I do however use duckduckgo over brave search since I kept getting annoying bot checks when using protonvpn which did not happen with duckduckgo. I may retry brave search in future but will avoid if bot checks happen.