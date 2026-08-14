WireGuard Easy 15.4 Released with OAuth Support

WireGuard Easy, a web-based tool for deploying and managing a self-hosted WireGuard VPN server, has just released version 15.4, featuring external authentication via OAuth, along with numerous improvements in security, performance, and usability.

The new OAuth integration provides administrators with an additional method to secure access to the WireGuard Easy interface, rather than relying solely on locally managed authentication. The project has also issued specific documentation on the setup of external authentication.

WireGuard Easy 15.4

Regarding security, WireGuard Easy 15.4 improves the way it handles TOTP, includes additional protections against injection attacks, and now escapes Prometheus label values. Performance has also improved, as client status data is now combined in linear time and repeated client scans triggered by CIDR changes have been eliminated.

Moreover, the option to set the Table parameter in wg0.conf has been added, and the application will now omit ip6tables operations when IPv6 is disabled, thereby eliminating an unnecessary source of errors in setups that use only IPv4.

Administrators who do not want the application to check for new releases can now disable this check. The update also includes a patch to how wg-quick handles sysctls and several smaller improvements to the schema, CLI dependencies, and code quality.

Under the hood, WireGuard Easy has moved to Nuxt 4 and migrated its interface components to Reka UI, with the transition also bringing a number of bug fixes. The project’s documentation tooling has meanwhile switched from MkDocs to Zensical.

Finally, localization is still expanding, with translations into Japanese and Hindi being added to the project, and the existing translations in Korean, Dutch, Russian, and several other languages having also been updated.

For additional details, see the changelog. For those who want to deploy it, here’s our guide.