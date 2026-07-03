Apple Container 1.0 Released as a Native Docker Alternative for macOS

A year after Apple introduced its open-source container tool as a native, Swift-powered alternative for running Linux containers on macOS, the project has reached its first major stable milestone with the release of version 1.0.

For those who missed the original announcement, Apple’s container is a command-line tool to create, run, build, and publish OCI-compatible Linux containers directly from macOS.

Because macOS does not run Linux containers natively like a Linux host, Apple’s approach relies on lightweight Linux virtual machines, with each container having its own isolated environment.

Unlike regular containers, which are typically modeled around a single application or process, a container machine is designed as a persistent Linux environment. In Apple’s words, it is meant to provide a highly integrated Linux setup that works seamlessly on a Mac, based on standard OCI images that can be built and shared.

And this is important because instead of running only short-lived containers, users can create long-lived Linux environments that persist across sessions, run an init system, and support long-running services.

Regarding host integration, a container machine automatically maps the macOS username and home directory into the Linux environment, making repositories and dotfiles available on both sides. This lets developers edit code using macOS-native tools, such as their preferred IDE or editor, while building and running the same project inside Linux.

Another useful addition is support for real Linux services, which makes the container machine suitable for testing applications against background services inside a Linux environment.

The feature also supports multiple target distro environments. Developers are able to create separate machines for Alpine, Ubuntu, Debian, or other Linux images, while still sharing the same macOS home directory and dotfiles.

Managing these environments is handled through the new container machine command set. Users can create machines, open interactive shells, run one-off commands, set a default machine, list and inspect environments, stop and remove them, and change settings such as CPU and memory allocation. The home directory mount can be configured as read-write, read-only, or disabled.

For advanced users, container machine supports nested virtualization with important requirements. It needs an Apple Silicon M3 or newer Mac running macOS 15 or later, plus a Linux kernel built with KVM support enabled. Apple notes the default kernel does not support this, so users who need nested virtualization must provide a suitable custom kernel.

Of course, none of this means Docker Desktop has suddenly become irrelevant on macOS. Docker still has the wider ecosystem, Compose workflows, GUI tooling, integrations, and developer mindshare. For many users, especially those already invested in Docker-based workflows, Apple’s tool will not be a drop-in replacement.

Apple Container 1.0 is available now from the project’s GitHub repository. The documentation is here.